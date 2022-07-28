EXO's Sehun, Jo Joon-young and Jang Yeo-bin to headline TVing’s original youth romance series, titled All the Things that we Loved

On Wednesday, July 27, TVing announced that EXO's Sehun will star in a new drama, All the Things that we Loved, alongside Jo Joon-young and Jang Yeo-bin.

This original youth romance series from TVing is set in a high school, and will depict the conflict between friendship and love that young adults experience. The drama will showcase a love triangle between two best friends, Go Yoo (EXO’s Sehun) and Go Joon-hee (Jo Joon-young), who simultaneously fall in love with the new transfer student Han So-yeon (Jang Yeo-bin).

Another interesting tid bit of information that viewers must keep in mind is that Go Joon-hee has received a kidney transplant from Go Yoo, allowing the story to delve into the unique subject of cellular memory, which hypothesizes that memory is transferred to organ transplant recipients.

EXO's Sehun to play the role of basketball genius in his first ever romantic lead role

EXO’s Sehun has pretty much conquered the stage and EXO-Ls are now waiting for the group’s maknae (youngest member) to show off his amazing talent on screen.

In All the Things that we Loved, the idol will be taking on the role of the charming basketball genius Go Yoo, who is fearless and believes that the world has only love to offer.

EXO-Ls are excited to see him play the character, who is a youthful and energetic 18-year-old student and is hugely popular among the ladies.

Owing to his good looks, EXO’s Sehun is already known as a “face genius” in Korea. He recently starred in the films The Pirates: Goblin Flag and SBS’ Now, We are Breaking Up.

Jo Joon-young of Live On fame will star as Go Joon-hee, the number one student in high school who is a rather peculiar and pessimistic person, unlike his optimistic best-friend Go Yoo (played by EXO's Sehun).

Go Joon-hee is physically weak and ends up receiving a kidney transplant from his best friend Yoo. As a result of this organ transplant, he develops symptoms of cellular memory and starts becoming increasingly similar to Go Yoo.

Jo Joon-young will portray a character perpetually oscillating between being Go Yoo and his real self Go Joon-hee.

Finally, rookie actress Jang Yeo-bin, who recently starred in the hit web drama A Beauty of Revenge, will be taking on the role of Han So-yeon, who is fancied by the two best friends: Go Yoo (Sehun) and Go Joon-hee (Jo Joon-young).

Han So-yeon is a transfer student who is not only beautiful, but also an elite student who can compete with Go Joon-hee for the top rank in school.

However, she harbors an unspeakable secret and does not easily get close to others, raising speculations about how she will interact with Go Yoo and Go Joon-hee.

Fans gush over news of EXO's maknae Sehun in TVing’s All the Things that we Loved

Needless to say, fans are excited to watch EXO's Sehun take on his first ever romantic lead role.

So far, he has starred in important roles in big projects like To the Beautiful You, and Royal Villa. He also played the role of Song Hye-kyo’s office colleague Hwang Chi-young in SBS’ Now we are Breaking Up.

EXO's Sehun is further slated to star as Yan Su in the Korean-Chinese drama, Dear Archimedes opposite Xu Ling Yue.

Check out EXO-Ls reactions to Sehun’s new drama:

All the Things that we Loved is expected to premiere in 2023. Not much else is known about the project yet.

