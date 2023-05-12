5 popular EXO member Baekhyun hairstyles that are short and fun for Summer

Baekhyun has never shied away from experimenting with fun hairstyles and the EXO member looks absolutely stunning in short hair. With summer right around the corner, having a few hairdos one can rock while having short hair can come in handy.

Whether it be beauty or fashion, the EXO members have always had some of the best looks, with some of the members even being ranked as one of the best-dressed in the world. With Baekhyun having his very own streetwear fashion label, it is no surprise the singer has some of the edgiest hairstyles among them all.

After getting discharged from his military service, the singer has been keeping it low-key and we can only expect he is working on something big behind the scenes. With Suho confirming their comeback to be scheduled for 2023, the singer has been keeping busy with group activities.

The main vocalist of EXO has had his share of fun with hair colors since his debut, but has been sticking with his natural hair color as of late. Instead, he has been experimenting with different hairstyles by getting his hair permed or simply heat styling it.

EXO Baekhyun often experiments with fun short hairstyles that are perfect for summer

1) Permed messy hair

Baekhyun has often rocked messy hair, but the permed hair looked especially great on the singer. The curls give the look a ton of texture that draws all the attention to the hair itself. The singer paired it with light brown hair, which looked almost orange under the sunlight.

For this hairstyle, one will need to have hair gel handy to create the wet look. Baekhyun went with a perm, but you can also achieve this hairdo with heat styling. However, heat styling is not as long-lasting as a perm, so you can get your hair permed if you would like to sport curly hair over a longer period.

One simply needs to apply some hair gel to the hair before tousling it up. This is a super easy hairstyle and needs next to no maintenance. One doesn't even need a brush or comb, as all the styling can be done using the fingers. For your hair to maintain the look all day, finish off with a hair spray that has a light to medium hold.

2) Straight bedhead hair

If curls are not your thing, the straight messy hair look is a great alternative. Baekhyun kept his natural hair texture for this look and went for a classic bedhead look. The hairstyle is effortless and easy to achieve even for hair styling beginners.

For this hairdo, both straight and wavy hair work just as well. One doesn't need heat styling for this hairdo and it would be best to keep the hair gel usage to a minimum as the hair needs to stay light and wispy.

However, do keep some hair spray ready as the hairstyle will need its help to keep some of the locks in place to maintain the bedhead look. The mix of straight and wavy hair gives Baekhyun messy chic hair that looks equal parts effortless as it does stylish.

3) Straight hair parted down the side

A classic hairstyle that works well with all hair colors and textures, this hairdo is super easy to get at home. Baekhyun let his dark brown hair shine through in this hairdo, keeping the styling minimal.

He let some of his bangs graze his forehead to help frame his face and highlight his eyes and other facial features. The ends of his hair are kept wispy to provide some intrigue, without which the hairline would look too blunt.

You too can get this look with some hair gel as it will help one achieve the semi-wet look and also create the wispy ends Baekhyun can be seen sporting here.

4) Up combed hair with subtle layers

Layers tend to create natural volume and give the hair a fluffier look. Baekhyun combed his hair up and away from his face for this look. He left a few bangs hanging over his forehead to frame his face and also to break the blunt hairline the up combed hair would have created otherwise.

The subtle layers make his hair look volumptuous and healthy. The shortened sides and back make the hairdo perfect for the summers as it will ensure there is no hair falling on the sides of your face and the nape of your neck, areas we tend to sweat more from.

Create some texture by styling some locks to stand out from the rest of the hair. Use some hair spray on them to keep them fluffier than the rest of the hair. To keep the loose locks at your forehead to stay in place, use some hair wax that helps them maintain the styling all day long.

5) Soft straight hair parted down the middle

This simple hairstyle is easy to create and does not require any styling whatsoever. Baekhyun is often seen rocking this hairdo during his off time, which is why the singer goes for zero styling for this look.

One simply needs to roughly part their hair down the middle and let the hair do its thing. If you have wavy or curly hair, you can either flaunt your natural hair texture or straighten it out to get the EXO member's look.

This hairstyle is great for an everyday look as it is good for the hair and scalp. By going for zero styling, it gives the hair a window to recover from the heat applied on it regularly. By letting the hair down, it also helps relieve any tension on the scalp and lets the skin and hair follicles rejuvenate.

