3 easy EXO Chanyeol hairstyles that are perfect for Summer 2023

EXO members have always had stunning fashion looks, and Chanyeol is no exception. Whether it be his outfit or hairstyle, he has some of the edgiest looks of all the members. Although he has experimented with longer hair quite a few times, some of his shorter hairdos are perfect for the upcoming summer.

Summer hairstyles should be quick and effortless, the lesser the styling, the better it is. As the days get hotter, having a few easy hairstyles in your arsenal will come in handy. The EXO member has some fabulous short hairdos that are super easy to create and require zero maintenance throughout the day.

EXO Chanyeol has some dapper hairdos you can rock this summer

1) Textured soft wavy look

Chanyeol's soft waves are not as edgy as some of his other looks. Waves bring in the texture and make the rapper's hair look fluffier and more voluminous. The effortless tousled look has a messy chic feel to it and is the perfect hairdo for casual events or even for an everyday look. It requires minimal styling and is quite low maintenance.

To get this look, one will need to start with a deep side part. To limit the texture to the crown of his head, the EXO member opts to leave his sides straight and simply styles the top portion of his hair in waves.

You can get this look easily with a hair straightener, with which you can curl the hair away from the face. Working on smaller portions creates a highly textured look with bangs that will beautifully frame the face to highlight the facial features.

2) Clean, side-combed look

Side-combed hair is a classic hairstyle that looks dapper no matter what it is paired with. Chanyeol adds intrigue to the classic hairdo by opting for some loose locks at the front that break the blunt structure of the side-swept hairdo. This hairdo is highly customizable and one can add their unique touch to it to make it their own.

By adding some loose locks and styling the hair at the crown of his head to look fluffier, the rapper transformed the look from formal to casual. The hair transformation is a perfect day-to-night transition, with minimal styling making the formal hairdo perfect for casual occasions.

For the side-swept formal hairdo, one can simply brush all the hair to the side. Chanyeol opted for a deep side part and secured the hair with some hair spray. For the casual version, one can simply tousle up the hair lightly and loosen the hair strands to create more texture.

3) Back brushed look

Chanyeol has often experimented with back brushed hair. Whether it be a blunt back brushed hair or a more casual look, the rapper has tried them all. This hairstyle is perfect for summer as the hair is brushed away from the face, helping one stay cool. The hairstyle looks great on all hair lengths, so even individuals with long hair can rock this hairdo.

For a casual look, simply brush back all your hair and spritz some hair spray for the hair to retain the style. Then create a light side part and loosen some strands to incorporate face framing locks to the look. For a more formal hairdo, you can go for a tighter back brush. This will require some hair gel to tame all the flyaways and create a blunt look.

Chanyeol's hairstyles are really simple and easy to replicate at home. For most of the EXO member's hairdos, one can do without any hair gel or hair wax. You might need to style the hair ever so slightly for some of them, but overall the looks are quite beginner-friendly.

Poll : 0 votes