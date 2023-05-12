How to use the new Dyson Airstrait and where to get it? Features, settings, price and more explored

Dyson is well-known in the beauty industry for their innovative hair care gadgets, and the beauty brand recently launched Dyson Airstrait. The hair care appliance is a hair straightener combined with a hair dryer, meant to reduce your daily hair styling process by an entire step.

You can reduce their makeup application time by opting for different techniques and hacks, but it is a challenge to bring down the time required for hair styling. Dyson Airstrait addresses this exact issue and combines two steps into one, without you having to change appliances.

The impressive thing about this tool is that it doesn't use hot plates for styling, which causes the heat damage. As with all Dyson hair appliances, this also comes with the airflow technology that automatically aligns hair to sit perfectly on the straightener. Taking your hair from wet to dry while straightening it simultaneously, it leaves it with a natural glossy finish.

The Dyson Airstrait is currently only available on the Dyson website and retails for $499.99. It is available in two color variants: Nickel / Copper and Prussian Blue / Rich Copper.

How to style your hair using Dyson Airstrait?

Being a new innovaiton in the beauty industry, it is important to learn how to use the product before jumping right in. You can use the Dyson Airstrait on towel-dried hair, ensuring it is not dripping wet. Then go in with your go-to hair styling products and detangle your hair for ease of styling.

For a naturally straight blowout, set the hair appliance in Wet Mode and dry your roots before starting with your styling routine. Then section the hair as you would like. Start with the locks at the back first and move forward one section at a time.

Using the Dyson Airstrait is similar to a hair straightener, simply go from the roots to the tips and continue doing so till your hair is completely dry. After finishing with the longer portions, move on to your fringes and bangs. Then switch the product to Cool Mode to set the style, which helps the hair to retain the styling all day long.

For a 90s straight blowout, the steps remain pretty much the same, but after drying the back portions, you will need to roll them up and pin them at the back. Do the same with the front sections after drying them.

After this step, leave the rolled-up hair to cool by itself instead of going in with the Cool Mode. Release the rolls and use a comb to place the locks as you would like, and you have a quick and easy 90s blowout.

All you need to know about Dyson Airstrait

Dyson Airstrait comes with a unique wet-to-dry styling technology that straightens and dries your hair simultaneously. It comes in three pre-set temperature settings of 175°F, 230°F, and 285°F. The brand recommends going for the 285°F setting in their tutorials, but if you have compromised hair, it would be best to go for the lower temperatures.

Without any heat plates, the appliance uses high-pressure airflow to help style your hair. Dyson is known for their unique airflow technology, so it ensures even distribution of heated air to efficiently style the hair without damaging it.

You can also use the product to refresh your hairstyle even when their hair is dry by choosing the 230°F or 285°F setting. The Boost Mode is a great alternative that ensures maximum styling impact.

Another impressive feature is the intuitive air flow, where the appliance automatically switches to low airflow when it senses there is no hair in between the styling tongs. Additional features like LCD screen, built-in lock and auto pause make the product super efficient to use.

Interested buyers can grab the Dyson Airstrait from the brand's website for $499.99. It is available in two gorgeous color variants and comes with a free Velvet Heat Resistant Mat for safe placement during and after you are done styling your hair.

