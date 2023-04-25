Miley Cyrus' new brunette hair is pure nostalgia: "That hair is Hanna and Miley vibes"

On April 23, 2023, Miley Cyrus pleasantly surprised her fans with a new hairdo. After almost a decade of rocking blonde locks, the American singer returned to her roots with dark hair.

The Flowers singer sported a gorgeous two-toned hairstyle at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Miley showed up to the event in a midi-length Versace outfit, with her hair styled in soft waves. She parted her hair down the middle and the hairdo reminded netizens of the 30-year-old's Disney days.

Netizens are nostalgic as Miley Cyrus debuts a darker hairdo after rocking blonde hair for over a decade (Image via Twitter)

Many of her fans exclaimed how the look was a throwback to her "Hannah Montana era," as the singer rocked a mix of blonde and warm brown, her natural hair color. It was especially reminiscent of the Disney show as the plot featured Miley Stewart with her natural brunette hair, who turned into Hannah Montana upon donning a blonde wig.

Fans are rejoicing at her hair color switch because about a decade back, Miley Cyrus debuted an edgy pixie cut in blonde and never looked back. The hair color marked the singer's transition from a Disney star to a pop star, a major milestone in Miley's life.

Last year, while in conversation with Dolly Parton on the Today show, the Wrecking Ball singer hinted at her contemplating a hair color change. However, her godmother's strong disapproval delayed the change until this year.

Miley Cyrus wows netizens with her new hair color

Miley Cyrus made her red carpet appearance for The Daily Front Row's 7th Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel with a beautiful brunette color that closely resembles her original hair color. She went for a two-toned look with the right side being a dirty blonde and the left being a gorgeous brown.

This could be the star slowly transitioning back to her naturally brunette hair or she might just stick with the two-toned hair for the future. However, the color reminded many netizens of their childhood, when all one wanted was Miley Cyrus' gorgeous beach waves from Hannah Montana.

The blonde hairdo looked gorgeous on the pop star, but even the Spotify team couldn't resist commenting, "Miley Stewart what are you doing here!?", to mark how iconic the hair color change was for everyone. Many fans were quick to note that the Angels Like You singer looked exactly as she did during her time as a Disney star.

The singer has previously experimented with different shades of blonde, ranging from platinum to dirty blonde. She even experimented with hairstyles, bringing back hair trends like the mullet and shag. However, this was the first time she went back to her natural hair color after her Disney star days.

For her Endless Summer Vacation promo, the pop star was still sporting her blonde locks. She definitely changed her hair color after the photoshoot for the promo was done.

Despite being a throwback to her Hannah Montana look, the hairstyle is nowhere near what the singer originally sported for the famous sitcom. Miley Cyrus' current hairstyle is edgier and better than ever, with her natural hair color as the base and blonde highlights that elevate the hairdo.

