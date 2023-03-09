Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) on Disney+: Release date, trailer, what to expect, and more details revealed

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) is set to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, March 10, 2023. It will be available for streaming from 1 pm ET/10 am PT.

The musical event marks Miley Cyrus' return to Disney after 12 years. She was last seen on the network as the titular character of the teen sitcom Hannah Montana, which aired from March 2006 to January 2011.

Helmed by Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter and shot by Marcell Rév, Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) is executive produced by Miley herself. The music event aims to serve as a companion piece for Miley Cyrus's eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, which is also slated to release on the same day.

A press release about the musical event by Disney reads:

"Miley Cyrus takes the stage in this must-see, Disney+ music event, "Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)." For the first time ever, Miley performs songs from "Endless Summer Vacation," including her hit single "Flowers," seven additional tracks from the album, one of her chart-topping classic hits and a special performance with Rufus Wainwright."

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) continues a decade-long tradition that fans have grown to love

The music-focused special serves as a continuation of The Backyard Sessions, a performance series that Miley Cyrus began in 2012. Fans were quick to take a liking to it, especially the intimate outdoor setup in which Cyrus and her band performed. The Backyard Sessions soon became a benchmark series.

Having stated that, Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) will be staged in a similar environment. The musical event will also give viewers an insight into her new album and the person she is today.

This includes exclusive interviews placed between songs and a special performance of Cyrus' hit track The Climb, released 14 years ago as the lead single for the original soundtrack of the 2009 film Hannah Montana: The Movie.

The house where Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) and the music video for Flowers was shot is the famous Los Angeles home where Frank Sinatra once lived.

Official trailer

The teaser trailer for Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) was released on Disney+'s official YouTube channel on March 3, 2023.

In the video, viewers can see snippets of Miley Cyrus grooving in multiple attires in different parts of the house where the music video for Flowers was shot. A different rendition of the celebrated single from her upcoming album plays as a background track for the teaser. Text spliced in the teaser trailer reads:

"Experience the first performance of her new album, including the global sensation Flowers."

Produced by RadicalMedia, HopeTown Entertainment, Crush Management, and Columbia Records, Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) will be available for streaming in over 100 countries from March 10, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

Meanwhile, her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, will be available globally, both physically and digitally, through Columbia Records from March 10, 2023. Fans can pre-order the vinyl, which comes in three variants (black, exclusive red, and exclusive clear) on shop.mileycyrus.com. The album can also be pre-saved for listening on streaming platforms.

Poll : 0 votes