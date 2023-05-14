Top 3 easy EXO D.O. hairstyles that are perfect for summer

When it comes to summer hairstyles, D.O. has some of the easiest hairstyles one can experiment with this summer. EXO D.O. is one of the few K-pop idols who has rocked the buzzcut on many occasions. He is also well-known for his short spiky hairdos and brushed back looks, which are perfect to beat the heat.

The singer has made a name for himself in the K-drama world with all-time hits like 100 Days My Prince and It's Okay, That's Love. His acting career has also led him to experiment with several different hairdos, many of which are apt for the upcoming summer season.

EXO D.O. has some stunning summer hairstyles that you can create with ease

1) Chic dishevelled hair

Disheveled hairstyles look adorable if they are done properly, and D.O. has nailed the messy yet chic look. The hairstyle makes the singer's hair look nice and voluminous, making him look fresh and youthful. The finishing touch of incorporating his signature bangs lends the look his personal touch, which elevates the hairdo even further.

The hairstyle will require one to keep some hair gel handy, as D.O. went for a wet look. It will assist to hold the styling and lend the look more volume. Start off by styling your hair in waves, styling the locks in different directions to create texture. The EXO member leaves a portion of his bangs untouched to help frame his face delicately, highlighting his facial features.

To finish off the look, apply some hair gel and spritz some hair spray to secure your hair and have them hold the style all day.

2) Stylish bedhead with spikes

D.O. often opts for bedhead looks, especially for brand endorsements and photoshoots. The hairstyle looks stunning on the EXO member and gives him a casual yet stylish feel. Also, the hairdo is highly textured thanks to the tufts of hair sticking out and the lack of structure provides intrigue to the overall look.

For this hairstyle, it would be best to keep the hair light and wispy. So avoid using hair gel and instead use a hair spray for the hair to hold the style all day. D.O. incorporated his signature bangs for this look as well, which helped frame his face delicately and draw attention to his face shape.

Since the hairdo requires careful manipulation to achieve the exact look, it would be best to use your fingers to style the locks before going in with a hair spray. Make sure to keep some sections more pointed compared to the rest of the hair to create a natural bedhead look.

3) Medium-length hair parted down the middle

Middle parts are a very common hairstyle in the K-pop industry, but D.O. brought in the variety by going a little off-center for his parting. He went with a wet look to make the hairdo more edgy. The medium-length hair paired with his natural black hair looks stunning on the EXO member.

The key to this look is hair gel, as it not only gives the hair a wet look but also helps hold the waves. D.O. left his bangs loose, but one can make the look more summer-friendly by using some hairpins to pin them up. If you want an edgier look, go for a hairband instead.

The shorter sides and back help keep the hair away from the face and nape of the neck. The combination of trimmed sides and medium-length hair at the crown of the head creates layers that makes the hairdo look more fluffy and voluminous.

The EXO member's hairstyles are easy to replicate and one can create them at the comfort of their home. They are perfect for both special occasions and everyday looks, so feel free to experiment with them and make them your own by adding your personal touch.

