5 popular and easy EXO Xiumin hairstyles that fans should try

Although EXO members have had their share of fun with various hairstyles and hair colors, Xiumin is one of the few who has continued with it till date. Whether it be blonde or burgundy, the singer has tried them all and has looked absolutely fabulous.

Xiumin loves playing around with hair colors, as they are the perfect way to keep his looks interesting; the EXO member has some of the best hairstyles that one must try out. Not only are his hairstyles super easy to replicate, but one can also customize them to best fit their needs.

EXO Xiumin loves experimenting with hair colors to bring in variety

1) Blonde brushed back hair

When it comes to edgy hairstyles, blonde brushed back hair is one of the edgiest. Xiumin looks stunning in this hair color, which helps accentuate his eyes. When paired with his dark eyebrows, the whole look draws attention towards his facial features and his subtle yet stunning makeup.

This is a great hairstyle that is super easy to recreate, making it apt for an everyday look. Since the hairdo requires soft wispy hair, one will need the help of a hair spray to keep the hair up and hold the styling.

Along with that, the trimmed sides and back make it the perfect hairstyle for summer. Although the hair at the crown of the head is long, since it is all brushed up, it does not fall on the face or the nape of the neck.

2) Black short hair with micro bangs

This super short hairstyle is fun when paired with the right outfits. The best part about this look is that it can be styled in many different ways for it to fit all occasions.

The look requires the help of some hair gel for the wet look Xiumin sports. For a casual event, one can simply leave their hair brushed down. This does not require much styling and you can even leave it as is. With short sides and back, one can even rock this on the hot and humid days.

For a formal or professional setting, you can part your hair down the side and lightly curl your bangs inwards. This creates face framing bangs that highlight the face shape and facial features.

3) Brown messy hair

Light wispy hair is an adorable look that works perfectly with most casual outfits. The light brown hair color brings a touch of fun to the casual look, making it a great hairdo for spring-summer. The lighter hair color is also perfect to pair with the fun, colorful outfits one tends to wear during spring-summer, and totally apt for a beach vacation or a pool party as well.

To get this look, apply some hair gel to your hair and lightly tousle it up to create texture at the crown of the head. Whether you have long hair or short hair, anybody can rock this hairdo as light wispy hair is easy to create for all hair lengths.

By keeping the sides and back short and darker than the rest of his hair, Xiumin brought in a touch of edginess to the cutesy look. This makes the hairstyle more versatile and easier to pair with all outfits.

4) Long light brown hair with a clean parting

Xiumin has often sported a dusty blonde or brown that is inching towards blonde. He has tried several hairstyles with this hair color, but one of the best and simplest is the one where he simply parts his hair down the side. It is easy to replicate, perfect for an everyday and fun to pair with different outfits.

The EXO member went with a highly textured hairdo by incorporating heat styling into his look. He curled his hair in several directions to add intrigue to the look, and the curled bangs delicately framed his face to highlight his facial features.

To create this look, Xiumin styled his hair in sections, thus creating layers in his hair. This also makes it look more effortless and lived in, making the hairdo look more natural. He also made sure to go for a slightly off-centre part instead of a deep side part to keep it casual and fun.

5) Burgundy hair parted down the middle

Burgundy is a super edgy hair color and Xiumin looks absolutely fabulous in it. Paired with his trimmed sides and back, this hairstyle is perfect for a 'vamp look'. While he kept his sides and back short, the musician kept the hair at the crown of his head long to give his hair more structure.

To get Xiumin's look, one will need to first part the hair down the middle. However, avoid a clean part and keep it as casual and effortless as possible. Then curl the front sections inwards for them to frame the sides of your face. This adds layers to the hairstyle and also frames the face beautifully.

The EXO member kept the rest of his hair straight, but one can even incorporate soft waves to give the hair a funky look.

With the summer season right around the corner, one can customize Xiumin's hairstyles to help beat the heat. Instead of leaving the bangs out, you can either pin them using hairpins or pull it all back using a fun hairband. If one has longer hair, man buns are also a great choice for the hot and humid days.

