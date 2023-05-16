Top 5 viral EXO Lay Zhang hairstyles that are a must for Summer

Lay Zhang is well-known for his impeccable fashion sense. He was recently featured on the Harper's Bazaar Vietnam cover, marking his 11th anniversary in the K-pop industry.

Zhang has had some major milestones in the years 2022-23, with him leaving his long-time agency SM Entertainment on April 8, 2022, and starting his very own label DNAfactory on February 16, 2023. The EXO member has had a lot on his plate lately, with the rapper announcing a collaboration with the beverage giant Sprite.

Lay Zhang has had some of the edgiest hairstyles of all the EXO members and tends to go for undercuts often. To bring variety to his hairstyles and keep it exciting, the rapper often experiments with hair colors.

EXO Lay Zhang has some of the funkiest hairstyles that you can rock this summer

1) Blonde brushed up undercut

This hairstyle will stay forever iconic as it is the look he went with for the first music video under his own label. The hairstyle marks a new era for the Chinese rapper and is also the one he rocked on the Harper's Bazaar Vietnam April cover.

Lay Zhang went with a blonde undercut for the pictorial and styled the hair at the crown of his head into dapper-looking layers and waves. The hairdo went perfectly with the suits he paired it with and added a touch of edginess to the formal look.

To get this hairstyle, you will need to start with applying some hair gel to the hair to give it a wet look. Using your fingers, create a rough side part, brushing the hair away from the face. This makes it a great hairstyle for summer, as the hair stays out of your face and the shaved sides keep it away from the nape of the neck as well.

2) Short black hair with micro bangs

Micro bangs always elevate a look, making it look more edgy and high fashion. Lay Zhang's micro bangs barely touch his forehead, making the hairdo super summer-friendly. By brushing them sideways, he ensures they frame his face without laying on his forehead, thus looking stylish without causing one to sweat.

This look will require the help of some hair gel too, as the hair will need the support of it to retain the styling. Lay Zhang styled his hair in sections, making them curl inwards to create layers in his hairdo. By parting his bangs, they helped him frame his face and beautifully highlighted his facial features.

3) Blonde undercut with top section kept casual and fluffy

A different way to style the blonde undercut, this look is equal parts edgy as it is adorable. Keeping the top half light and fluffy makes the look more casual, which makes it easier to pair with different outfits. As for the undercut, it lends a touch of edginess with the darker sides and back.

Lay Zhang went with brushed down locks for this look, making it an effortless hairstyle that is easy to replicate at home. To make it more summer-friendly, one can pull their hair back using a hairband. A sporty headband will be perfect if you are planning to pair it with an athleisure outfit.

To take this hairdo up a notch, style the hair at the crown of the head into soft waves. This will create some texture and bring intrigue to the overall hairstyle.

4) Medium-length brown hair with trimmed sides and back

This hairstyle is perfect if one wants to rock their undercut and make it look classy at the same time. It is perfect for formal and professional settings, a stylish hairdo that pairs well with suits and button-down shirts.

Keeping his hair longer at the crown of his head, Lay Zhang parted his hair down the side, brushing it up and away from his face. He used some hair spray to give his bangs the lifted effect, creating structure at the front. The trimmed sides and back make the look summer-friendly, ensuring one looks dapper even on hot and humid days.

5) Cool-toned gray hair with shaved sides and trimmed back

Summertime is the best time of the year to rock cool-toned hair colors. Lay Zhang's cool-toned gray looks fabulous, with a blue undertone that makes his hair appear bluish-gray. Paired with his go-to undercut, the hairstyle is edgy and perfect for the beach.

Lay went with this look for his Rap of China performance, pairing with a navy blue suit that further highlighted the blue undertone in his hair. He went with a messy chic hair look, which one can easily get with the help of some hair gel and hair spray.

After applying some hair gel to your hair, simply tousle it up to create a messy look. Then roughly brush your hair to the side using your fingers to create a casual side part and spritz on some hair spray to help your hair hold the styling. The EXO member left out some face-framing bangs, but one can skip that to make the look more summer-friendly.

