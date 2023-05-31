8 hairstyles that Stray Kids members flaunted for their recent teaser

Stray Kids recently released their music video teaser for S-Class, which had fans pleasantly surprised with the quality of production. The teaser left STAYs asking for more as it did not give the slightest peek into the song itself, which most teasers tend to have as their main focus.

The music video focused more on the visuals, dropping hints about the plot the official music video will follow. A major element of this teaser was the Stray Kids members' visuals, with the video panning towards each member, giving their fans a brief look into their fashion and beauty choices for the S-Class music video.

Stray Kids members rocked stunning hairstyles for the S-Class M/V teaser

1) Bang Chan's short black hair

Bang Chan as seen in S-Class M/V Teaser (Image via YouTube)

Stray Kids group leader Bang Chan can be seen sporting one of his signature looks for the music video teaser. The rapper is best known for his shorter hairdos, and for this look, he has opted for trimmed sides and back instead of an undercut.

The K-pop idol went with soft waves to bring some texture to the hairstyle. Bang Chan left out a few locks from his bangs to help frame his face, which looked stunning paired with a neat side part for a clean yet edgy look.

2) Changbin's straight black hair with face-framing bangs

Changbin as seen in S-Class M/V Teaser (Image via YouTube)

Changbin opted for a wet look for the S-Class teaser video, with his medium-length hair neatly parted down the side for a more formal look, pairing perfectly with his suit in which the K-pop idol looked especially dapper.

The Stray Kids member went with a parted bangs look, which was then styled into the trendy 'c-shape' to beautifully frame his face and draw attention to his eyes.

3) Felix's silver hair with blue undertones

Felix as seen in S-Class M/V Teaser (Image via YouTube)

Felix's hair looked absolutely stunning in the teaser as he rocked a beautiful platinum blonde with blue undertones. The color combination gave him an icy hair look, which paired perfectly with his white sleeveless hoodie.

The Stray Kids star went with a half-up half-down hairstyle, pairing it with a headband for some added intrigue. The hairdo was highly textured with gorgeous waves at the crown and straight hair at the nape of his neck. He also incorporated some light wavy bangs that spilled over his headband onto his forehead.

4) Han's dark gray wispy hair

Han as seen in S-Class M/V Teaser (Image via YouTube)

Han's dark gray hair uses a mix of lighter and darker shades to create depth. The gray hair color is fitting for the background he is portrayed against, which seems to be a barren land. Keeping his outfit in muted colors pulls the whole look together, drawing all the attention to the face.

The Stray Kids member styled his hair into light, wispy waves that gave his hair some major volume. Going heavy on the bangs, the hairstyle is fluffy and textured, adding some intrigue to the overall look.

5) Hyunjin's rosy pink long hair

Hyunjin as seen in S-Class M/V Teaser (Image via YouTube)

Hyunjin is well-known for his long hair, even being credited for single-handedly making long hair popular among Korean men. For the music video teaser, the Stray Kids star went with a pink shade that can be best defined as a rosy pink.

His long hair was kept out of his face with the help of sunglasses, which was perched at the front section of his hair. Hyunjin went with a middle parting for this look, with his pink hair spilling onto his shoulders from the sides.

6) I.N's simple yet classy hairdo

I.N as seen in S-Class M/V Teaser (Image via YouTube)

I.N appears in the S-Class teaser in a fabulous suit, much like Changbin. The Stray Kids member went with a classic hairstyle that would look stunning regardless of the occasion one wears it to. Pairing it with feathery bangs, the K-pop idol elevates the hairdo even further.

He went with a short hairstyle, with the sides and back trimmed short. Like Changbin, he too went with a wet look for his hairdo. With his bangs slightly parted down the middle, they highlight the Stray Kids star's facial features beautifully, especially his sharp eyes.

7) Lee Know's wavy long hair

Lee Know as seen in S-Class M/V Teaser (Image via YouTube)

Lee Know is the first Stray Kids member one gets to see in the teaser, surrounded by a large group of men in black hooded robes. The singer appears in a long hair look, with beautiful waves at the front section.

With his hair parted down the middle, Lee Know opted for a hairdo with longer bangs. The bangs were then styled to curl away from his face, creating a curtain fringe effect.

8) Seungmin's wispy brown hair

Seungmin as seen in S-Class M/V Teaser (Image via YouTube)

Seungmin went with a mix of edgy and adorable for the S-Class teaser, as he paired soft wispy hair with a sporty outfit. The Stray Kids star's hair looked extra fluffy in the music video teaser, with soft wavy bangs covering the entirety of his forehead.

By incorporating waves into his hairstyle, the K-pop idol gave his hair some major volume. He went with an almost-frizzy look, which looked cute paired with his sporty outfit.

Stray Kids have been making headlines as of late, with their upcoming album 5-Star becoming the most pre-ordered K-pop album with a whopping 4.93 million pre-orders.

S-Class is part of the tracklist of the same, so fans can't wait for JYP Entertainment to release the official music video, which will be coming out this Friday, June 2, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes