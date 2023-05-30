What perfumes do Stray Kids members use? 5 best fragrances, their prices, and where to get them

The hit K-pop boy band Stray Kids was quick to take the world by storm with their beautiful musicality and stunning visuals. Along with that, the members are well-known for starting fashion and beauty trends in South Korea, with Hyunjin being credited for playing a role in making long hair popular among Korean men, and Bang Chan making a fashion statement like no other by rocking a crop top on-stage.

Perfume is a very personal aspect of beauty, and one that is heavily dependent on the individual's likes and dislikes in terms of fragrance notes. If one sticks to a certain perfume for a long period of time, it becomes part of their personal identity, with people associating the scent with the individual themselves.

As for the Stray Kids members, not all of them have been vocal about their fragrance of choice. It is confirmed almost all the members use perfume or cologne, given that their recent collaboration with CLEAN features fragrances that are based on the boy band members' personal favorites. However, only Bang Chan, Hyunjin, Lee Know, and Han have specified the exact products they tend to use on a day-to-day basis.

In an interview with W Korea, Bang Chan stated that he prefers The Body Shop Black Musk over any other perfume. Hyunjin, Lee Know and Han took to their V LIVE broadcasts instead to mention their favorites. Hyunjin and Han are a big fan of Gucci fragrances, whereas Lee Know couldn't decide between two and chose both Diptyque Eau Duelle and Bleu de Chanel as his favorites.

Chanel, Gucci, and Diptyque: Some of the best fragrances used by Stray Kids members

1) Diptyque Eau Duelle Eau de Toilette

Diptyque Eau Duelle Eau de Toilette, which uses strong notes of vanilla, is one of Stray Kids member Lee Know's favorite perfumes. Many celebrities like the fragrance line of Diptyque, with some even going so far as to surround themselves with scented candles and home fragrances from this brand.

This particular perfume has a warm, spicy scent to it, thanks to the pink peppercorn and vanilla notes.

The perfume retails for $125 on the Diptyque website.

2) Chanel Bleu de Chanel Parfum Spray

Bleu de Chanel Parfum Spray is another favorite of Stray Kids star Lee Know, who seems to love warm earthy fragrance notes, as this perfume comes with a deep woody scent. The formula uses cedar and sandalwood for a lingering fragrance that is subtle and powerful at the same time.

The perfume retails for $178 on the Chanel website.

3) The Body Shop Black Musk Eau De Toilette

The Body Shop Black Musk Eau De Toilette is Stray Kids' group leader's favorite. Bang Chan mentioned in an interview that he has been enjoying this fragrance quite a bit as of late. It has a deep musky scent to it, using pink pepper and ylang ylang for a strong spicy note that lingers. It uses the base note of vanilla for a beautiful warm scent that stays on all day.

The perfume retails for $22 on The Body Shop website.

4) Gucci Guilty Pour Femme Eau de Parfum

Gucci Guilty Pour Femme Eau de Parfum is Stray Kids star Han's favorite perfume. The product has strong floral notes, with top notes of mandora, bergamot and pink pepper. Lilac, rose, germanium, and violet form the middle notes of the fragrance, which is where the strong floral scent comes from. The base note of patchouli complements the above scents to make them last longer.

The perfume retails for $155 on the Gucci website.

5) Gucci A Chant for the Nymphs Eau de Parfum

Gucci A Chant for the Nymphs Eau de Parfum is Stray Kids member Hyunjin's favorite. The fragrance uses frangipani, ylang ylang, tiare and vanilla for the warm yet floral notes. Being part of Gucci's Haute Perfumery line, called The Alchemist's Garden, the brand encourages blending the perfume with essential oils to create custom blends that are personalized to the individual.

The perfume retails for $380 on the Gucci website.

Although the rest of the Stray Kids members haven't stated their favorite perfumes, one can always go for their preferred fragrance as mentioned in the CLEAN x Stray Kids campaign:

Bang Chan enjoys the scent of CLEAN Classic Rain.

Lee Know loves CLEAN Classic Pure Soap's fragrance notes.

Changbin likes CLEAN Classic Flower Fresh for a boost of floral notes.

Hyunjin enjoys the warm, cozy feel of CLEAN Classic Cool Cotton.

Han loves the homey feeling of CLEAN Classic Fresh Laundry.

Contrary to Hyunjin, Felix enjoys the refreshing notes of CLEAN Classic Cool Cotton.

Seungmin likes the basic fragrance of CLEAN Classic Simply Clean.

I.N enjoys the earthy scent of CLEAN Classic Soft Laundry.

For the campaign, CLEAN and Stray Kids came together for a fresh, spring-themed shoot. Each member chose their favorite perfume based on what they already enjoy, so STAYs can be sure they are getting their bias' favorite fragrance notes when they go for a CLEAN perfume that resonates with a particular member.

