What are EXO stars' favorite perfumes? 5 best fragrances, prices, and where to get them

EXO members are well-known for their impeccable fashion sense, so it is no surprise the K-pop boy group members use some of the best fragrances in the market as their favorite scents.

One's choice of perfume is personal and dependent on the aromas they enjoy, becoming an integral part of their personal identity as well. Perfumes are an essential part of a beauty routine, helping you smell great all day while uplifting your overall mood.

EXO members have mentioned their favorite fragrances in interviews and LIVE broadcasts, especially when EXO-Ls asked about their choice of fragrance over LIVEs.

Suho is the only member who doesn't like to use perfume, as he likes his natural scent best. He had previously listed Dior Homme Sport as his favorite perfume, but in a more recent interview with Youtube channel hello82, he stated that he likes to keep it minimal and doesn't use perfume.

As for the other members, Kai enjoys Ferrari Black, Baekhyun likes to use Clean Warm Cotton, D.O. likes both Diptyque Tam Dao and Lanvin Avant Garde, Chen enjoys Elastine Shampoo Perfumes, Xiumin likes Ferrari Light Essence, Chanyeol likes to use Creed Silver Mountain Water, and Sehun likes Abercrombie & Fitch Fierce the best.

Ferrari, Diptyque, and Abercrombie & Fitch: Some of the best fragrances used by EXO members

1) Abercrombie & Fitch Fierce Cologne

Abercrombie & Fitch Fierce Cologne is EXO member Sehun's favorite scent, which has a deep woody note to it. The top notes for this fragrance are petit grain, cardamom, lemon, orange and fir, and the middle notes consist of floral essences like jasmine, rosemary, rose and lily of the valley. Base notes of vetiver, musk, oak moss and Brazilian rosewood leave behind a lingering subtle woody scent that stays on all day.

The perfume retails for $138 on the Abercrombie& Fitch website, and one can even grab their sampler vial for $8 only.

2) Creed Silver Mountain Water

Creed Silver Mountain Water is EXO member Chanyeol's choice of fragrance. It uses the top notes of bergamot, blackcurrant, galbanum and orange for a citrusy aroma when one first applies it. The middle notes of tea and ozonic accord, and base notes of musk and sandalwood leave a subtle yet impactful fragrance that lasts all day.

The perfume retails for $470 on the Creed Boutique website.

3) Diptyque Tam Dao

EXO member D.O. prefers Diptyque Tam Dao over any other perfume. This too has a woody scent like the Abercrombie & Fitch Fierce. Diptyque perfumes are a huge hit among many celebrities, even used by the likes of Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss. It uses notes of sandalwood, cedar and cypress for a deep woody aroma, taking inspiration from the sandalwood scent one of the founders enjoyed in Mysore, India.

The perfume retails for $220 on the Diptyque website.

4) Clean Warm Cotton

As the name suggests, Clean Warm Cotton takes inspiration from freshly laundered cotton garments, which perfectly fits EXO member Baekhyun's persona. It is the perfect perfume for one who enjoys the simplicity and comfort of everyday life. The floral notes from bergamot, peony and amber brings one the joy of fresh laundry, and the orange essence adds a touch of citrus for an energising scent.

The perfume retails for $74 on both Sephora and Ulta Beauty website.

5) Scuderia Ferrari Black

Scuderia Ferrari Black is EXO member Kai's favorite perfume, which best represents the fashion icon that he is. The fragrance uses grapefruit and star anise for its top notes, providing a citrusy spice aroma to it when one first applies it. The base notes of leather, cashmere and musk leave a deep comforting scent. This perfume is different from Ferrari Black, with Scuderia Ferrari Black having a more prominent top note.

The perfume retails for $30.75 on Amazon.

