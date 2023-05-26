Top 5 easy Stray Kids Changbin hairstyles that are perfect for summer

Changbin is well-known for his rapping skills, and the idol has even been recognized by the Korean Music Copyright Association for his excellent production for Stray Kids, alongside his fellow band members Bang Chan and Han. However, as fans would already know, the rapper has some equally glorious hairstyles that would be perfect for summer as well.

Changbin has experimented with many different styles and textures, ranging from straight hair to permed hairdos. His hairstyles are not only great for hot and humid days, but are also easy to recreate from the comfort of one's home.

Stray Kids' Changbin plays around with different hair textures to keep it interesting

1) Straight black hair with side part

Straight black hair is Changbin's natural hair color, texture, and style, and he looks especially stunning in the Maxident teaser image with an edgy wet look. The rapper can be seen sporting a clean part with his bangs swept to one side, as they beautifully graze over his eyebrows.

The look is easy to achieve if one has some hair gel handy. After using an appropriate amount of gel, part your hair down the side. The hairstyle has a neat look, but one can leave out the bangs, which they can then style to frame the face and draw attention to the eyes and other facial features.

2) Wispy brown hair with side part

Contrasting to the wet look, this hairstyle is perfect for individuals who want to add volume to their hair. Wispy hair offers the easiest way to instantly add some volume, and Changbin elevates it further with the addition of soft waves. For this look as well, the Stray Kids member went with a deep side part, but rocked it with an ashy brown hair color that complemented his black-and-white outfit perfectly.

To achieve this look, part your hair down the side and brush your bangs up and away from the face. Changbin left the rest of his hair untouched and only styled the front sections into soft waves. He curled his bangs away from his face to create some layers, adding a little bit of texture to the hairdo.

3) Dark blue hair with soft waves

When one has dark hair and doesn't feel too experimental with hair colors, a dark blue shade is perfect for dabbling in hair colors without going all in. Dark blue often appears black until one sees it under harsh light, which makes the change less dramatic and eases one into the world of hair coloring. Changbin looks fresh and youthful in this hairstyle, to which he added soft waves for some texture.

One can easily achieve this look at home, as all that is required is parting the hair down the middle and then incorporating some light waves to the front section of the hair. For the bangs, curl them away from your face to create an effect similar to curtain bangs, which will help frame the face and highlight your features.

4) Black hair with wavy bangs

This hairstyle has way more texture than the rest of his hairdos, with bold waves at the front section and soft waves at the back. Changbin went with a subtle wet look for this hairstyle, which made it edgier.

He opted for a middle part for this hairdo, with a messy chic effect that one can achieve by tousling up the hair after applying some hair gel. One can get Changbin's waves with a hair straightener, as the rapper went with flat waves with not much of curl to them.

5) Permed black hair

This hairstyle is funky and easy, depending on which method one uses to get the look. Changbin went with a perm with tight curls, but one can also achieve it using a hair curler. However, a perm is highly recommended as that can help one get the exact same look as the Stray Kids rapper.

Getting a perm reduces the effort one has to expend to get this look, as curling short hair section-by-section can take quite a bit of time. Since the look doesn't require any parting or styling, one can leave it as is or give it a wet look with the help of some hair gel.

Changbin's hairstyles often include a lot of playing around with texture, which naturally means one has to go for perms or heat styling. When you are getting any form of styling done, it is equally important to take proper care of your hair.

A hydrating routine will ensure you can continue enjoying playing around with different styles and colors. A hydrating shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask are a few of the hair products one must have in their regime to counteract the damage caused by heat or chemical styling.

