Top 5 Stray Kids Seungmin hairstyles for Summer 2023

Stray Kids' Seungmin is not only a great vocalist, but also a fashion icon who has tried out several different haristyles since his debut. With headbands being a signature hair accessory for the K-pop idol, he has some fun and easy hairstyles that will work perfectly for summer.

With summer just around the corner, STAYs must try out Seungmin's short and easy hairdos to beat the heat. Whether you want to rock the bangs or go for a no-bangs look, the Stray Kids member has the perfect hairstyle for you.

Stray Kids Seungmin loves experimenting with different portions of hair to keep it interesting

1) Middle parted hair with bangs

Straight black hair with bangs is a signature look for Seungmin, who often plays around with different parts to add some intrigue to his looks. The Stray Kids member styled his hair to curl inwards to give it more volume, creating a bouncy look that would be perfect for a spring-summer hairstyle.

The key to achieve this look is to work with freshly shampooed hair. Brush all the hair downwards and then part it down the middle. The barely there styling is crucial to this look, which one can achieve by curling the ends of their hair inwards. This provides volume and adds more structure to the hairdo.

2) Middle part paired with a headband

Headbands are a common accessory that Sengmin often pairs with his hairdos, especially for the ones he sports at concerts and tours. Headbands are great for summer, as they catch the sweat before it drips down the face and also keep the hair away from the face and neck.

After parting the hair down the middle, wear the headband as you would like. One can go for a sporty look or use the accessory to keep the hair away from the face. Seungmin tends to go with a sporty look, which would look stunning paired with athleisure outfits. To finish the look, ensure the bangs stay light and wispy, as they will allow the headband to show through to elevate the look.

3) Straight hair with feather-like bangs

With the hot and humid days right around the corner, knowing a few hairstyles with the bangs brushed up completely or even partially would be a good call. This look by Seungmin is perfect for summer, as all the hair is tucked away from the neck and face, thus helping prevent further sweating.

Seungmin went with side part for this look, brushing his hair straight down. However, it is important to tousle up the hair after parting it to give it more texture and keep it interesting. As the finishing touch, he let locks of hair from his bangs graze his forehead to help frame his face and draw the attention to his eyes.

4) Wispy, wavy hair

Wispy hair is fun and summery, which would be perfect for a beach day or even a pool party. The hair is wispy and light, making it perfect to be paired with casual outfits. Seungmin later went on to add some spray-on hair color to this hairstyle, which elevated the look.

To achieve this look, one would either need a hair straightener or they could opt for a perm. For heat styling, start by creating bold waves section-by-section to have them curling in different directions. Brush out your hair using your fingers and for the Stray Kids member's look, go for a rough middle part.

5) Straight hair with brushed-away bangs

If one wants a no-bangs look for the summer, this hairstyle by Seungmin might be the perfect one for them. The hairdo is great for formal and professional settings, ensuring all the hair stays away from your face. To avoid the hairstyle from looking too structured, the singer went with a zig zag parting, which also provides major volume to the crown of his head.

This look is quite easy to achieve, even without any heat styling. Begin by creating a parting and brushing your hair downwards. You will need some hair wax to help the bangs hold their styling. Simply brush your bangs sideways and apply some hair wax after you have achieved your desired look.

Stray Kids' Seungmin's hairstyles are easy to recreate, with most of them requiring next to no styling. Along with that, one can also tweak the hairdos to create looks that are unique to you.

