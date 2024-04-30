“Queen”: Fans swoon over Antonela Roccuzzo’s latest Revolve campaign

Antonela Roccuzzo is grabbing fans' attention in the latest campaign for Revolve. She took to her Instagram to share what seemed like a behind-the-scenes video from the campaign shoot. She posted a video with an emoji wearing sunglasses and tagged Revolve, while adding the hashtag '#revolvepartner'.

For the unversed, Antonela married Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi in 2017 and shares three kids with him. She also serves as an ambassador for UNICEF as well as for the Special Olympics. Other than being a part of the Revolve brand, she has also previously partnered with Adidas, Stella McCartney, and other brands.

As soon as she posted the BTS video from the Revolve campaign on Instagram, fans started flooding her comment section. Here's what one of the users said:

"👑 Queen ❤️"

Fans swoon over Antonela Roccuzzo’s latest Revolve campaign (Image Via Antonela Roccuzzo Instagram)

And that's not all, fans also praised how beautiful Antonela looked in the campaign videos:

Fans swoon over Antonela Roccuzzo’s latest Revolve campaign (Image Via Antonela Roccuzzo Instagram)

Fans swoon over Antonela Roccuzzo’s latest Revolve campaign (Image Via Antonela Roccuzzo Instagram)

Antonela's look for the Revolve campaign

Antonela was dressed in an all-black ensemble for the campaign video with Revolve. She sported a black round-neck tank top, paired with latex shorts with a belt.

Her outfit was further styled with a black sling bag and a pair of black sunglasses. She was also seen wearing a white smartwatch and a gold bangle.

For makeup and hair, Antonela opted for dewy minimal glam, while her hair had a brown/blonde color.

Also Read: 5 Nike campaigns starring athletes

Antonela Roccuzzo celebrates son Thiago's win

Antonela often shares posts celebrating her family. On April 30, she posted a photo with her kids, as well as footballer Luis Suarez's wife, Sofi Babli, and their kids. The post shared by Antonela was to celebrate her eldest kid Thiago's win at the Inter Miami youth level competition.

She posted a carousel post on Instagram featuring Theo, Mateo, and Ciro at the Fort Lauderdale Academy ground. She captioned the Instagram post with this:

"Let's go INTER! How beautiful it is to share it together friend! @sofibalbi , to many more!! Soccermoms⚽️⚽️ CHAMPIONS 👏👏👏

Thiago Messi and Benjamin Suarez both go to the Inter Miami youth academy located in Pembroke Pines. And only recently, Thiago celebrated his first win with the Inter Miami U-12 team. Thiago's team won the Easter International Cup on April 3, beating the Florida Kraze team with a 4-0 in the final game.

The match happened in Kissimmee, Florida, where Thiago Messi scored a goal during the game, helping his team win the trophy. Luis Suarez's son was also on the team with Thiago, who wore his father's famous No. 10 jersey during the match.

Also Read: How many companies does Cristiano Ronaldo own?

As per the comments on Antonela's Revolve campaign post, fans are quite eager to see more collaborations between the brand and her.