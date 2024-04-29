How many companies does Cristiano Ronaldo own? 

Cristiano Ronaldo, the football legend and Al Nassr forward, is a big name on the field, and also in the business world. Recently, Ronaldo has ventured into multiple business domains. The list of seven businesses he owns includes Ursu Water, CR7 Fragrances, CR7 Underwear, CR7 Footwear, CR7 Eyewear, Insparya Medical Hair Transplant Clinic, and TOTÓ, a restaurant line.

Ronaldo has expanded into personal care with CR7 Fragrances, offering a range of perfumes that embody his values and lifestyle. Additionally, he has established CR7 Underwear, providing high-quality, stylish men's essentials and loungewear. Apart from these, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner owns CR7 Lifestyle hotels, CR7 footwear, and the Insparya hair transplant clinic.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Ursu Water has advanced the beverage industry, with the supposed use of pure ingredients in their "antioxidant" alkaline water. CR7 is a new footwear line that enhances the collection and reflects the man. Ronaldo opened the Insparya hair transplant clinic to help people with alopecia, a condition that causes premature baldness.

Ronaldo's latest venture included opening TOTÓ restaurant. Since their 2020 Madrid launch, the dynamic duo's sports-food hybrid has been a hit. TOTÓ, inspired by 1950s Italian cinema and Cinema Paradiso, offers a unique dining experience combining tradition and creativity.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a prolific footballer and entrepreneur, having several businesses in various sectors. Ronaldo's business ventures show his diverse and deep interests outside of football.

Ursu Water

Cristiano Ronaldo has made significant strides in the beverage industry with Ursu Water. Based in Ávila, northwest of Madrid, this brand promises a product that transcends ordinary water. Ursu Water is supposedly safeguarded against external contaminants due to its source location surrounded by porous rocks.

As the brand claims, the alkaline water they provide under the label of "antioxidant water" is made from the purest ingredients. Ronaldo's dedication to health and wellness is reflected in this endeavor, which seeks to enhance the quality of life by providing exceptional hydration.

CR7 Fragrances

CR7 Fragrances: One of the businesses Cristiano Ronaldo owns (Image via CR& Fragrances Store)

Launched with the vision to extend his persona into everyday products, CR7 Fragrances embodies Cristiano Ronaldo’s choice of quality products through scent. Each fragrance in this line is designed to reflect Ronaldo’s personality traits— passion, inspiration, and a winning mindset.

The collection includes various products like Cristiano Ronaldo Fearless Eau De Toilette, available in different sizes and sets, catering to different occasions and moods. These fragrances are crafted to serve as a personal statement, enhancing one's presence with a touch of Ronaldo’s charismatic spirit.

CR7 Underwear

CR7 underwear (Image via Instagram/@cr7cristianoronaldo)

Since its inception in 2013, CR7 Underwear has captivated the market and expanded throughout North America and internationally. Ronaldo's move into the sphere of fashion is demonstrated by this brand, which provides an extensive selection of loungewear, bathrobes, undergarments, and socks.

The products, produced in collaboration with the Danish manufacturer JBS Textile Group, and New York fashion designer Richard Chai, are renowned for their innovative designs, meticulous craftsmanship, and superior quality. The designs supposedly combine ergonomics and fashion, while the materials are chosen for durability and comfort.

CR7 Footwear

CR7 footwear (Image via official Cristiano Ronaldo website)

CR7 Footwear illustrates Ronaldo's zeal for carefully crafted, premium footwear. Crafted in Portugal by proficient artisans having several decades of experience, the assortment comprises both high-end and foundational pieces, accommodating the needs of both males and young boys.

The variety of footwear consists of desert boots, loafers, moccasins, oxford shoes, and derby shoes, among others. Every individual item promises to demonstrate an extraordinary level of artistry and embodies Ronaldo's distinct aesthetic and inclination towards refined, timeless designs.

CR7 Eyewear

CR7 Eyewear (Image via official cr7 eyewear website)

In collaboration with Italia Independent, a luxury eyewear icon, Ronaldo launched CR7 Eyewear. This line of sunglasses is inspired directly by Ronaldo’s style and features his football jersey's iconic number 7 on every temple.

The collection includes various models such as CR7 Golden Shoe, CR7 MVP, and CR7 Ballon d’Or, each made from materials like acetate and metal, and includes features such as gradient and polarized lenses. The eyewear line shows Ronaldo’s flair for fashion and design.

Insparya Medical hair transplant clinic

The 37-year-old opened his first Insparya clinic in Madrid in 2019 with Saude Viavel founder, Paulo Ramos. Before the veteran forward invested and opened a Madrid branch, Portugal had 10 Insparya clinics serving over 45,000 clients.

Ronaldo owns half of the Madrid branch that has seen over 6000 clients since its 2019 opening. Insparya's latest Marbella branch is its grandest and most advanced, with 100 professionals and 15 operating chambers. Each procedure here costs £4,000–£7,000.

He said to the Sun in an interview:

“Alopecia is a very big problem in Europe and around the world. We want to help people improve their self-esteem and not be ashamed to come to us. Everyone likes to take care of their image and I am a very clear example of this."

Cristiano Ronaldo’s TOTÓ Restaurant

Cristiano Ronaldo owns a restaurant chain too. The opening of the Abu Dhabi restaurant thrilled his foodie football fans. Ronaldo's TOTÓ is designed for an experience of a cozy, sophisticated, and romantic atmosphere. Lovin Abu Dhabi calls this restaurant a tribute to authentic Italian cuisine. One can also enjoy piano music and live music on weekends.

TOTÓ offers Italian cuisine. They serve handmade pasta, pizzas, and meat and fish dishes that promise to transport diners to Italy. TOTÓ chefs lead a culinary journey, showcasing the best of Italian cuisine.

Cristiano Ronaldo has successfully translated his success on the football pitch into a diverse business portfolio. From promoting health and wellness through Ursu Water to capturing his essence in CR7 Fragrances and extending his fashion sense into CR7 Underwear and Eyewear, each of Ronaldo’s ventures reflects his multifaceted personality and his commitment to quality and excellence.

As he continues to expand his business empire, Ronaldo not only strengthens his brand but also offers his fans various ways to connect with and experience the lifestyle of their idol.