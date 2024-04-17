Cristiano Ronaldo started his career in 2002 at the age of 17. More than two decades have passed and he continues to dominate the world of football. In 2003 he signed with Manchester United and became an instant sensation for the fans.

The football player not only captured the whole sports industry but has also gained achievements in the world of fashion and media. Over the past few decades, Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared on many magazine covers. Being the world's highest-paid football player, Ronaldo has collaborated with many high-end brands like Nike and Armani, alongside media outlets.

8 Times Cristiano Ronaldo appeared on magazine covers

Some of the biggest fashion media outlets like GQ have worked with Cristiano Ronaldo by featuring him on the cover. Here are some magazine covers featuring the popular football player:

GQ Italia in 2013

Esquire Taiwan in 2014

L'Officiel Hommes Korea in 2014

Esquire Serbia in 2014

GQ in 2018

Gio Journal in 2018

ICON El País Magazine in 2019

Inside United Cover in 2021

1) GQ Italia in 2013

This GQ Italia edition was released in March 2013, exclusively featuring the famous footballer. The main tag for the cover was "Secondo a nessuno" which translates to “Second to none” in English, and it refers to Cristiano. In the magazine, he was seen promoting the Nike CR7 Collection.

2) Esquire Taiwan in 2014

Cristiano Ronaldo was featured in the June 2014 issue of Esquire Taiwan. The cover photo shows Ronaldo wearing the Portuguese national team uniform and posing with his arms crossed. It was during the time of the World Cup. The issue covered many facts about the footballer and his preparation for the game.

3) L'Officiel Hommes Korea in 2014

The L'Officiel Hommes Korea magazine cover of Ronaldo came out in the May 2014 issue. In the photos, the footballer was seen wearing a simple white shirt. He accessorized the look with a stylish watch. The issue included details about Ronaldo’s success and his team.

4) Esquire Serbia in 2014

Another magazine cover of Cristiano Ronaldo from 2014. He was featured on the cover of the July/August 2014 issue of Esquire Serbia. The cover featured a powerful close-up portrait of the Portuguese footballer. In 2014, Ronaldo was a forward for the Spanish club Real Madrid and the Portugal national team.

5) GQ in 2018

In 2018, GQ Italia magazine featured Ronaldo on the magazine cover and in an eight-page edit with full-page photos by Jorge Monteiro. The issue also included his seven-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who plays football, and an article about Ronaldo's move from Spain to Italy.

6) Gio Journal in 2018

This magazine cover of Ronaldo for Gio Journal was released in the February 2018 issue. This issue covered many aspects of the footballer in the context of an athlete, a family man, and a philanthropist. He talked about how he handles pressure and protects his family from the media.

7) ICON El País Magazine in 2019

ICON El País Magazine cover featuring Cristiano Ronaldo was released in May 2019. During the interview with this magazine, Ronaldo talked about his adaptation to life in Serie A after nine seasons at Real Madrid. He talked about his work ethic and attitude that served him well at Madrid.

8) Inside United Cover in 2021

Inside United magazine cover of Ronaldo was released in October 2021 and the whole issue was dedicated to his comeback. In the photo, it can be seen that the football player was wearing the team jersey and posing in an excited manner.

Currently, Ronaldo is the captain of the Portuguese national football team and plays for the Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr FC.

