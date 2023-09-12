5 best Portugal footballers in the world right now (September 2023)

Portuguese footballers have carved out a prominent and revered place in the global footballing landscape. Renowned for their technical proficiency, creativity and footballing intelligence, Portuguese players have consistently excelled at both club and international levels.

From iconic figures like Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo to newer stars like Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, Portugal has produced a rich tapestry of footballing talent.

Their success in top European leagues, coupled with the national team's triumph at the 2016 Euros and the 2019 UEFA Nations League, underscores Portugal's influence on the contemporary football world and its reputation for nurturing gifted players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Portugal footballers in the world right now (September 2023).

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is also arguably the greatest goalscorer in the history of the sport. He is the leading goalscorer in men's international football with 123 goals to his name.

Ronaldo has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus and Sporting Lisbon. He has won almost everything there is to be won and has enjoyed a legendary career at both club and international levels.

Having turned 38 in February this year, Ronaldo is way past his prime now. But despite being close to his 40s, he continues to be quite effective as a centre-forward.

Ronaldo currently plies his trade in the Saudi Arabian Pro League for Al-Nassr and has been a prolific goalscorer for them since joining them in January 2023. In five appearances in all competitions for the Saudi Pro League outfit so far this season, Ronaldo has scored six goals and provided five assists.

#4 Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Young winger Rafael Leao has been one of Portugal's finest exports in recent times. The 24-year-old plays for AC Milan and has been one of their main men in attack in recent years. Leao played an instrumental role in the Rossoneri's Serie A triumph in the 2021-22 season.

Leao is an exciting winger whose exquisite dribbling skills, creativity and ability to find the back of the net have set him apart. Leao scored 16 goals and provided 15 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions for AC Milan in the 2022-23 season and is currently one of the best wingers in the world.

#3 Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Ruben Dias is one of the best centre-backs in the game right now. After rising to prominence during his time at Benfica, Ruben Dias has blossomed into one of the most well-rounded defenders on the planet under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Not only has he got a great understanding of the game and an imposing physical presence but he is also a technically proficient footballer. Dias' contributions at the back proved to be crucial to Manchester City's continental treble win in the 2022-23 season.

Dias has become an indispensable member of both Portugal and Manchester City's starting lineup.

#2 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva has showcased exceptional versatility, game intelligence and technical prowess to earn the status of one of the finest midfielders in the game right now. He has the ability to seamlessly transition between various midfield roles and attacking positions and this reflects his deep understanding of the game.

Silva is a precise passer of the ball and despite his lack of pace, he can still run rings around defenders thanks to his silky dribbling skills. He has been a consistent contributor for both club and country in recent times and has managed to solidify his reputation as a top-tier midfield maestro in recent years.

#1 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Inarguably Manchester United's best signing of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, Bruno Fernandes is now widely regarded as one of the best playmakers in the game.

An inventive and quick-thinking attacking midfielder, Fernandes' technical proficiency and creative ability have helped Manchester United massively in recent seasons. He has done a great job for both club and country of late.

Fernandes has been in exceptional form for Portugal of late and has been their standout performer in all competitions. He scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in 59 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils in the 2022-23 season.

Fernandes has also scored 17 goals and provided 16 assists in 59 appearances in all competitions so far in his international career.