In Photos: Shohei Ohtani elevates Tokyo's gentleman style in GQ Japan's April edition with sporty twist in varsity bomber jacket

Shohei Ohtani has been a walking headline during the MLB offseason, and with Spring Training underway that theme has continued. Aside from his $700 million contract with the LA Dodgers, everything Ohtani has done has been well-documented, with the superstar winning multiple awards and gifting a teammate's wife a Porsche.

Ohtani recently made his Dodgers debut in Spring Training, hitting a two-run homer, and days later announced to the world that he had married. While the details on his wife are still limited, GQ Japan has revealed that the enigmatic Shohei Ohtani will grace the cover of their April edition. They posted the news on Instagram with a series of stylish snaps:

"Shohei Ohtani is featured in the April 2024 edition of GQ Japan 🔥"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shohei Ohtani reveals a little more information about his wife

The IG announcement of Shohei Ohtani's marriage took many by surprise and came as a disappointment to millions of female fans. Referred to online as "Ohtani loss," this new trend refers to the emotion felt by not being able to marry Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani kept all the details about his wife out of the announcement, stating that there would be an interview on Friday, where he would go into more detail.

Expand Tweet

Friday has come and gone and here is what Ohtani said to reporters about his wife, via an interpreter:

"She is a Japanese woman. I don't really feel comfortable talking about when I got married exactly, but she's a normal Japanese woman. ...We're going to have kids growing up as Dodger fans."

Ohtani didn't go into the details about his wife or provide her identity, but she is about two years younger than him and he felt it was a good time to get married:

"I felt like it was good timing because it was before the season," Ohtani said. "I didn't really want any distractions once the season started. I would have liked to announce it earlier, but there were some paperwork issues that [delayed] the whole process."

“I wanted to do it a little sooner, but I put it off until today,” he said, citing formalities over documentation of the marriage.

"She has a great understanding of my profession, and she's willing to be wherever I wanted to play, and ultimately it was my decision."

Given that Ohtani and the LA Dodgers are very much in the public eye in 2024, it seems likely that more details will emerge about his wife in due course.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.