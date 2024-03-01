What is Ohtani loss? Exploring the phenomenon taking Japanese social media by storm

Although Shohei Ohtani is incredibly popular in the USA, then his fame in Japan reaches another level. Ever since emerging as a two-way sensation over a half-decade ago, the 29-year old has been nothing short of a superstar in his homeland.

On February 29, Ohtani took to his Instagram, announcing that he had gotten married in his typical, humble fashion. Though the post was generic enough to lead many to wonder about specifics, it did not take long for news media to catch on.

While the news was a high-profile US sports story, it was treated as a top story in Japan. Regular scheduled programming was altered to include a news banner at the bottom of the screen. Some fans even got very emotional over Ohtani's new claim.

"A viral video of a young Japanese girl reacting to news that Shohei Ohtani has married somebody else (an example of what social media users are calling "Ohtani loss" [大谷ロス]) :" - Jeffrey J. Hall

Among the fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers star disappointed by the news was a young girl, whose emotional state began to make the rounds on social media. In Japan, the feeling of profound sadness that Ohtani is now "off the market" has been dubbed "Ohtani loss" or "大谷ロス".

Although it may be difficult for an American audience to imagine fans crying over an MLB player getting married, this is an example of Ohtani's status in his home country. In March, over 55 million people, or roughly half of Japan's population, watched Ohtani strike out his Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout to win the World Baseball Classic.

"My insomnia paying off for once. Shohei Ohtani just announced that he’s married." - Gabrielle Star

The announcement from Ohtani took nearly everybody by surprise, including his teammates and managers. it is understood that, true to form, Ohtani prefers to keep his personal life out of the limelight.

Successful Dodgers debut could further Shohei Ohtani's legendary status

Preferring not to give names, Ohtani claimed that his unnamed wife is a "normal Japanese woman." Not one to stir controversy or ignite off-field interest, Ohtani's task is clear; bring his best brand of baseball to the Dodgers.

Already in spring training, Ohtani has homered off of the Texas Rangers. Although he will not pitch this season, the defending AL MVP has claimed to be completely healthy otherwise. For those suffering from "Ohtani loss", perhaps another highlight-reel season will help assuage their sadness.

