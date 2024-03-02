Shohei Ohtani's Wife: Dodger's superstar reveals more about married life, names Netflix show he is currently watching with partner

Shohei Ohtani made some revelations about his mystery wife in an exclusive interview with the Japanese media outlet NumberWeb on Friday. Ohtani shocked the fans earlier this week after announcing that he got hitched and that he was starting a new journey not only in the big leagues but in his personal life as well.

Ohtani was up-and-about in the interview, stating that he has known his better half for three-four years now, is older by two years, and, due to the distance between them, they like to converse a lot on the phone and stream the show 'House of Shinobi' on Netflix in resonance.

Shohei Ohtani went on to reveal that during his stay in rehab, he used to hang out with a decoy since his wife was working in Japan, and finally stated that the most loving part about his wife is that she understands him well. ShoTime doesn't really ever have to pretend in front of her (he stays his natural self with her).

Big revelations from the greatest two-way phenom who has hit the ground running in the Dodger Blue in emphatic fashion, hitting a home run in his maiden spring training game in the Cactus League after having signed the biggest free agent contract in the history of the sport.

Shohei Ohtani has impressed the fans in his first two outings at home plate for the Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani hit a bomb in his maiden spring training game against the Chicago White Sox in his final at-bat over the left field stands at Camelback Ranch against relief pitcher Dominic Leone on Tuesday afternoon.

Ohtani continued that momentum last night against the Cleveland Guardians, as he raked in a hit and registered one RBI for the Dodgers as they defeated Cleveland 6-4.

Shohei Ohtani is not stipulated to pitch for the entirety of the 2024 MLB season due to just recently recovering from his elbow injury, but he will be slotted at the DH position for Los Angeles this season.

Signing a mammoth $700 million deal over ten years would indicate that the ballclub will be hopeful of extracting the maximum out of the player, but the LA Dodgers can only rely on Shohei's batting prowess this season, for he is projected to pitch next in 2025.

