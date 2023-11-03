Karolina Pliskova reminisces about her Esquire Czech cover shoot from 2019

Karolina Pliskova recently shared a throwback picture of herself on the cover of the Esquire Czech magazine from the March 2019 edition.

The picture shows Pliskova wearing a black mini dress, with her hair styled in a sleek ponytail, paired with matching knee-length heels.

Karolina Pliskova on Instagram

Pliskova’s Esquire Czech cover shoot was done in early 2019 when she was having one of her best seasons on tour. She had just won the Brisbane International title for the second time in her career, defeating Lesia Tsurenko in a three-set thriller, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

The Czech then reached the semifinals at the Australian Open, where she lost to eventual champion Naomi Osaka in three sets, 2-6, 6-4, 4-6. Additionally, she reached the quarterfinals in Dubai, losing to Su-Wei Hsieh in three sets, 4-6, 6-1, 5-7.

The 31-year-old announced earlier this month that she had ended her 2023 season due to a left wrist injury. She said she will work hard to get back in top shape and can’t wait to see her fans on the court next year.

"Due to an injury to my left wrist, I've made the tough decision to end my season earlier than planned. It's never easy to step away from the game, but I believe it's the right decision to focus on my health and come back stronger next season. 💪 Thank you for all your support and well wishes. I'll be working hard to get back in top form, and I can't wait to see you all on the court next year! 🎾❤️," Pliskova wrote on Instagram.

A look at Karolina Pliskova's performance in the 2023 season

Karolina Pliskova at the 2023 US Open

Karolina Pliskova had a disappointing 2023 season, with a 17-20 win-loss record and only three quarterfinal appearances in 20 tournaments. She also dropped to No. 36 in the rankings in singles, a far cry from her career-high ranking of World No. 1.

Pliskova also made it to the quarterfinals at the Dubai Open and Stuttgart Open, along with a Round of 16 appearance at the Indian Wells, losing to Maria Sakkari in three sets, 4-6, 7-5, 3-6.

The Czech failed to reach the third round of three out of four Majors, losing in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships and the French Open, as well as in the second round of the US Open. Her best result was a quarterfinal at the Australian Open, where she lost to Magda Linette in straight sets, 3-6, 5-7.

Karolina Pliskova’s last match was a second-round loss to Hailey Baptiste at the WTA 1000 tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, where she was stunned by the American in a three-set thriller, 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-7(4).