5 famous footballers who are cricket fans

It's not rare for footballers to reveal a diverse range of interests beyond the world of the beautiful game. A handful of top footballing nations are also prominent in the world of cricket and surprisingly, many footballers are avid cricket fans.

Whether it's rooting for their favourite teams during major tournaments or bantering with teammates who support different cricketing nations, these footballers demonstrate a genuine appreciation for the gentleman's game.

This shared interest not only fosters camaraderie within the football community but also underscores the universal appeal of sports.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five famous footballers who are also cricket fans.

#5 David Luiz

Chelsea v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Brazil does have a cricket team but the sport receives very limited appreciation there as the country has always been obsessed with football. As such, a Brazilian being a cricket fan sounds rather strange.

But it's true. Former Chelsea and Brazil defender David Luiz revealed his love for cricket when he wished legendary Indian batsman Virat Kohli ahead of the 2019 FIFA World Cup.

In a video posted on Twitter (now X) by UK-based businessman Frank Khalid, Luiz sent his blessings to Kohli and the Indian cricket team. He said:

"Hello Virat Kohli. Good luck for the World Cup bro. God bless you and your team a lot, I'm going to be supporting you. See you soon."

Kohli has previously admitted to being a Chelsea fan and that could be where the connection between the two players comes from.

#4 Paul Scholes

Gary Neville (left), Michael Vaughan (centre) and Paul Scholes (right) at a T20 international between England and Australia

Legendary former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Scholes harbours an unexpected passion for cricket. He has often been spotted at cricket matches exhibiting his genuine love for the sport.

Scholes also plays cricket quite well. He reportedly used to play cricket quite extensively in his younger days and has represented his local club Middleton in his younger days before shifting his entire focus to his professional footballing career.

Interestingly, Sir Alex Ferguson even reportedly banned Scholes from playing cricket.

#3 Gary Lineker

RCD Espanyol v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Gary Lineker, renowned for his wonderful football career and later as a sports broadcaster, has a deep-rooted love for cricket. Despite making his mark on the football field, Lineker has often expressed his enthusiasm for the gentleman's game.

Whether sharing insights on major cricketing events or engaging in friendly banter with fellow sports personalities, Lineker's passion for cricket showcases the breadth of his sporting interests.

His appreciation for the nuances of both football and cricket underscores Lineker's status as a true sports aficionado.

#2 Thomas Muller

Germany Soccer Champions League

Thomas Muller is one of the greatest German footballers of all time. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner revealed his love for the gentleman's game the same way David Luiz did. He wished the Indian cricket team success ahead of India's semi-final meeting with New Zealand at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Muller was seen sporting the Indian cricket team's jersey in a video he posted on Twitter where he can be seen saying,

"Thank you Team India for the shirt and good luck at the World Cup."

As he goes ahead and wears the shirt, he says,

"Oh, it's a pleasure. I will try to play cricket in my garden."

#1 David Beckham

David Beckham (left) with the great Sachin Tendulkar (right)

David Beckham is one of the most recognizable faces on the planet. The legendary Manchester United and England footballer has been spotted at various cricket events, indicating his genuine affinity for the sport.

He is currently in India to attend the host nation's semi-final match against New Zealand. Beckham posted a series of photos on his Instagram account on Tuesday (October 14), playing cricket with kids in Gujarat.

He had visited the Indian state as part of his work with UNICEF.