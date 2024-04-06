5 Best athlete-owned beauty and skincare brands

Beauty and skincare brands spearheaded by athletes offer a unique blend of performance, durability, and style. These brands promise products that will last in the toughest circumstances by drawing on the discipline and physical rigor of their founders' jobs.

Athletes like Serena Williams, Virat Kohli, and Maria Sharapova are known for being incredibly dedicated to doing their best, and they bring that same drive to the beauty and skincare brands they make or promote.

Since they've been through the demands of professional sports, they know that their products work and are safe and comfortable for all skin types. This makes beauty and skincare brands run by athletes a good choice for people who want products tested in the toughest environments.

Disclaimer: The list reflects the writer's opinions. Please let us know what else we could have added.

Top picks: Athlete-endorsed beauty and skincare brands

Looking into the best beauty and skincare brands that run by athletes shows that they care about quality, new ideas, and being inclusive. These brands, which make everything from high-end clothes to basic skin care products, show how determined and passionate their owners are.

Below are five amazing beauty and skincare brands are run by athletes. Each one brings something different to the beauty world.

Serena Williams' WYN Beauty

Maria Sharapova's Supergoop

CR7 by Cristiano Ronaldo

Virat Kohli's One8

David Beckham's House 99

1) Serena Williams' WYN Beauty

Serena Williams introduces a new beauty and skincare brand, WYN BEAUTY, offering clean, high-performance makeup designed for everyday life, not just special occasions.

Inspired by Serena's grace and strength on the tennis court, this makeup is made for movement, ensuring the skin stays hydrated. The line boasts 91 shades across 10 products, catering to the face, lips, and eyes, emphasizing living colorfully and confidently.

Serena's journey from beaded braids to bold nails and a signature cat-eye shows her belief in beauty as a powerful, silent statement.

2) Maria Sharapova's Supergoop

Maria Sharapova co-owns Supergoop, a brand that makes sunscreen that protects against UV rays.

Since 2014, Supergoop has been one of the first companies to make sunscreens for all skin tones and types. They do this by having the protective spirit that is so important in beauty and skincare brands.

Sharapova's participation shows that she cares about health and wellness, which reflects her values.

3) CR7 by Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's CR7 brand shows how he went from being a sports legend to a fashion icon. CR7 has been around since 2006 and now sells many things, such as high-end jeans and scents.

Ronaldo's work with these brands shows his versatility and how good he is at luxury. This makes CR7 a must-see for fans of athlete-owned brands.

4) Virat Kohli's One8

Virat Kohli, an icon in cricket, extends his influence through One8. This brand offers a range of men's lifestyle and fashion products, reflecting Kohli’s charismatic style and dedication. From footwear to perfume, One8 has been winning over hearts for years.

As beauty and skincare brands go, Kohli's ventures stand out for their focus on contemporary and accessible fashion, resonating with his dynamic personality.

5) David Beckham's House 99

House99 was launched in 2018 with help from L'Oréal Luxe. House 99, led by David Beckham, transcends a mere grooming range to become a community. It advocates for a distinct and strong identity with its clear branding, customer interaction, and social presence.

By reinventing traditional guides into engaging "When-to's," utilizing dynamic imagery and insightful editorial content alongside a diverse influencer team, House 99 demystifies male grooming, welcoming everyone. As a digital-first brand, it reflects Beckham's goal to redefine masculinity, encouraging men to inspire each other in their stylistic journeys.

Athlete-owned beauty and skincare brands like those led by Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, and David Beckham redefine excellence in the beauty industry. Their brands represent the discipline, resilience, and elegance they've demonstrated in their sports careers.

Choosing these brands means investing in products that embody the spirit of champions designed to meet the highest standards of performance and style.