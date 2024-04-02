7 Best affordable skincare brands for men 

In recent times, keeping exclusivity behind, several skincare brands for men have taken the front seat in the beauty industry. The sharp increase in affordable men's skincare brands has rendered the outdated notion of the same being exclusively for women.

With the grooming industry on boom, modern men are paying more attention to their appearance, thanks to premium-quality skincare products. For instance, men with thicker and oilier textures, larger pores, and a propensity for ingrown hairs have a wide range of alternatives to select from, including cleansers, moisturizers, serums, and sheet masks.

With the myriad of products specifically designed to meet the unique requirements of men's skin, inexpensive skincare brands for men are worth trying!

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few brands, let us know your views in the comments.

The 7 best and most inexpensive skincare brands for men that are worth a try

Tackling everything, from dullness, fine lines, and wrinkles to dark circles, the best skincare brands for men cater to the million-dollar glow, without shedding much cash.

Ahead, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the seven best and most affordable men's skincare brands that are worth a try.

Blu Atlas

Brickell

The Ordinary

Lumin

Curology

Hims

Disco

1) Blu Atlas

Taking the world by storm, this men's skincare brand designs its grooming products to keep their skin looking fresh and feeling rejuvenated. From face cleansers and body wash to moisturizers, and beard and body oils, this skincare brand snags the top position in the beauty industry.

Some of the go-to skincare products are:

Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser: It is a deep-clean face wash that never strips the skin from its natural oils, thanks to its detoxifying and exfoliating formula, perfect for all skin types.

It is a deep-clean face wash that never strips the skin from its natural oils, thanks to its detoxifying and exfoliating formula, perfect for all skin types. Volcanic Face Wash: Courtesy of its core ingredient, lactobacillus ferment filtrate, pomegranate seed oil, vitamins A, C, and K, protein, fiber, and essential omega fatty acids which supports the skin’s microbiome and defends itself from external aggressors.

Courtesy of its core ingredient, lactobacillus ferment filtrate, pomegranate seed oil, vitamins A, C, and K, protein, fiber, and essential omega fatty acids which supports the skin’s microbiome and defends itself from external aggressors. Shave Cream: Specially crafted with oat bran as its core ingredient, this shave cream soothes razor burns or ingrown hairs.

2) Brickell

Brickell from the men's skincare brands category revolutionizing their everyday grooming game, offers a wide range of products to achieve a youthful complexion. From cleansers and moisturizers to eye creams and serums, this men's skincare brand's products are made with all-natural, organic ingredients that leave their skin feeling refreshed.

Some of the go-to skincare products are:

Acne Controlling Face Wash: Perfect for removing all the dirt and grime, this face wash is made with grapefruit, tea tree oil, and 2% Salicylic Acid deep cleans the facial pores and makes the skin look smooth.

Perfect for removing all the dirt and grime, this face wash is made with grapefruit, tea tree oil, and 2% Salicylic Acid deep cleans the facial pores and makes the skin look smooth. Daily Essential Face Moisturizer: This is an absolute must-have moisturizer packed with natural ingredients like jojoba oil, aloe vera, and dimethylaminoethanol that locks moisture and protects against harmful UV rays.

3) The Ordinary

Yet another prominent one from the men's skincare brands category has created ripples in the beauty domain—and for good reasons. Being inexpensive, useful, and having a cult following, modern men have started adding it to their grooming routines. With an entire range of skincare products, ranging from serums to moisturizers to masks, a few stand out the most.

Some of the go-to skincare products are:

Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 serum: This is perfect for plumping up the user's complexion and giving it a hydrating boost.

This is perfect for plumping up the user's complexion and giving it a hydrating boost. Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% serum: This is ideal for those dealing with acne or congested skin.

This is ideal for those dealing with acne or congested skin. AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution: Not meant for users with sensitive skin, this is a chemical exfoliant on steroids that leaves the face feeling smooth.

4) Lumin

Lumin men’s skincare brand, with several grooming products, specifically designed for contemporary men, has created ripples in the beauty domain.

Charcoal Cleanser: Made with activated charcoal that draws out impurities from the skin and unclogs the pores, it also eliminates stubborn blackheads in minutes!

Made with activated charcoal that draws out impurities from the skin and unclogs the pores, it also eliminates stubborn blackheads in minutes! Moisturizing Balm: This is designed to hydrate the user's skin without making it look oily.

5) Curology

With a line of grooming products, specifically formulated for men’s skin, Curology has been favored amongst newbie skincare enthusiasts, in recent times.

Curology skincare set: Initiated with a quiz about the user's skin type, the company creates a personalized skincare routine, but without the weighty price tag. It includes a cleanser, moisturizer, and a custom serum formulated with niacinamide, vitamin C, and azelaic acid, which combats acne, dark spots, and fine lines.

Initiated with a quiz about the user's skin type, the company creates a personalized skincare routine, but without the weighty price tag. It includes a cleanser, moisturizer, and a custom serum formulated with niacinamide, vitamin C, and azelaic acid, which combats acne, dark spots, and fine lines. Curology starter set: It features three of the brand’s most popular skincare essentials, namely Gentle Cleanser, Gel Moisturizer, and Emergency Spot Patch - making them an indispensable tool in your skincare arsenal.

6) Hims

Hims, a one-of-a-kind skincare brand for men has caught the attention of grooming enthusiasts, thanks to their range of products that cater to different skincare needs.

Everyday Moisturizer: This is a lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer that is vitamins and antioxidants packed, nourishing and protecting the user's skin from external harm.

This is a lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer that is vitamins and antioxidants packed, nourishing and protecting the user's skin from external harm. Goodnight Wrinkle Cream: A powerful anti-aging cream that reduces fine lines and wrinkles owing to retinol.

A powerful anti-aging cream that reduces fine lines and wrinkles owing to retinol. Acne Cream: A potent acne treatment that contains salicylic acid, is a proven acne-fighter that exfoliates dead skin cells and unclogs pores.

7) Disco

Disco, the men’s skincare brand has got everyone talking, snapping, and boogieing to the beat of bright, and healthy-looking skin.

Exfoliating Face Scrub Cleanser: Thanks to the core ingredients of aloe with the exfoliating benefits of papaya extract and the anti-inflammatory power of apricot oil, it removes dirt, oil, and impurities from the user's skin.

Thanks to the core ingredients of aloe with the exfoliating benefits of papaya extract and the anti-inflammatory power of apricot oil, it removes dirt, oil, and impurities from the user's skin. Moisturizing Face Lotion: Perfect for ones with dry or sensitive skin, its lightweight, non-and greasy formula hydrates and nourishes the skin without any residue.

Perfect for ones with dry or sensitive skin, its lightweight, non-and greasy formula hydrates and nourishes the skin without any residue. Repairing Eye Stick: Targeting the under-eye dark circles and puffiness, regular use of this product helps the users look and feel refreshed.

Investing in any of these affordable skincare brands for men ought to be a wise decision any individual can make. With a few clicks, one can purchase any of these seven affordable skincare brands for men from their in-house or e-commerce sites like Amazon.