5 Best Olaplex haircare products to try in 2024

Olaplex haircare products have earned their place in the hall of fame of hair care lines due to their unique ability to repair damaged hair, resulting in visibly healthier, softer, and shinier hair. Damaged disulfide bonds within the hair can lead to common issues such as frizz, excessive dryness, and recurring split ends.

However, the good news is that all Olaplex haircare products contain bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, a certified core ingredient, which is specifically designed to address this issue. This innovative bond-building technology of Olaplex haircare products operates at a molecular level, working to repair these broken bonds and ultimately enhance the overall health of the hair.

Whether hair damage stems from heat styling, chemical treatments, hair coloring, sun exposure, or the daily stresses of grooming, Olaplex haircare products offer a solution by fortifying and repairing the weakened disulfide bonds within individual hair strands.

Top 5 Olaplex haircare products to test out in 2024

Ideal for damaged locks—either from chemical treatments or daily styling—Olaplex haircare products can be the solution for most hair enthusiasts. With their bond-building technology, Olaplex haircare products are designed to help repair damaged strands with regular use. However, it can be hard to know where to begin with nearly a dozen products.

To give a hair enthusiast's damaged hair some reprieve, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the five best OLAPLEX haircare products to test in 2024.

OLAPLEX No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment

OLAPLEX No. 3 Hair Perfector

OLAPLEX No. 6 Bond Smoother

OLAPLEX No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

OLAPLEX No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum

1) OLAPLEX No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment

This hair product, No. 0, from Olaplex, is the first step in a two-part pre-shampoo treatment. This intensive bond-building treatment's job is to prepare damaged hair for intense repair. With the core ingredients of bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, the bottle’s spray nozzle delivers a targeted stream of product that thoroughly saturates the dry hair strands.

Also, this hair care product is crafted as per the user's damaged hair density and length, with each bottle lasting for about three to six applications.

Price: $30 (official website)

2) OLAPLEX No. 3 Hair Perfector

In addition to its main ingredient, bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, this creamy hair treatment has aloe leaf juice, jojoba seed oil, and panthenol, which work together to give damaged hair the moisture it needs.

Once the user sprays their dry hair with No. 0, they can apply the No. 3 Hair Perfector from roots to ends. After leaving this hair perfector for 10–15 minutes, the user can shampoo and condition to get the desired result.

When this hair care product is used along with Olaplex No. 0, it leaves the hair three times stronger. To get the desired result for their damaged tresses, a hair enthusiast can use this up to three times a week.

Price: $30 (official website)

3) OLAPLEX No. 6 Bond Smoother

This is one of the best Olaplex products for users who prefer blow-drying, flat-ironing, or styling with a curling iron as part of their weekly routine. No. 6 Bond Smoother is a leave-in therapy sealed with key ingredients of bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, dimethicone, sunflower oil, grapeseed oil, coconut oil, and vitamin E that provide frizz protection and help smooth, condition, and strengthen the strands.

Additionally, this bond smoother tames the flyways and frizz while speeding up the blow-dry time.

Price: $30 (official website)

4) OLAPLEX No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

Ideal for dry and flat-looking hair, Olaplex No. 8 Intense Moisture Mask is one of the best once-weekly masks that enhances the user's hair’s body and shine.

Containing nourishing botanical ingredients like meadowfoam seed oil, rosehip seed extract, and rice bran oil, along with ceramides, it provides an intense dose of moisture for dry hair.

Regular use of this mask gives the hair more body and leaves the hair looking twice as shiny and 6x smoother.

Price: $30 (official website)

5) OLAPLEX No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum

This nourishing hair serum from Olaplex haircare products protects the user's hair from daily damage due to its antioxidant-packed red algae extract. In addition to correcting the existing damage, thanks to its bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, it also acts as a heat shield to protect the user's hair during heat styling.

Further, this bond-building serum can also help improve manageability and style memory.

Price: $30 (official website)

Readers and hair enthusiasts interested in trying any of the 5 Olaplex haircare products can purchase them from the brand's official website or through e-commerce platforms like Amazon.