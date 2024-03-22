It’s a 10 haircare products have received stamps of approval from various haircare experts and stylists. This brand has gained recognition for offering products that contain multi-benefit formulas that address different hair concerns and problems.

From hair damage and dryness to frizz and low volume, It’s a 10 is a brand that is likely to offer salon-worthy solutions in the comfort of your home.

Their hair products are described as easy to use and gentle, while being effective at the same time. The female-owned brand boasts a diverse range of products and below is a list of their best offerings.

This article purely reflects the writer's opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite It's a 10 products. Please let us know in the comments.

It’s a 10 haircare products to try in 2024

1) Miracle Leave-In product

The Miracle Leave-In product (Image via It’s a 10)

According to the brand description, It's A 10 Miracle leave-in conditioner works to eliminate frizz and restore shine to your hair, giving your hair a natural glow and body.

This product is made up of products that are supposedly suitable for all hair types, and claims to bring out the hair's natural luster and shine. It comprises aloe vera, sunflower seed extract, green tea leaf extract, silk amino acids, and panthenol.

This miracle leave-in sells for $21 on the brand's online store.

2) Miracle Daily Shampoo plus keratin

The Miracle Daily Shampoo plus keratin (Image via It’s a 10)

This product is a combination of the brand's miracle shampoo with keratin. It comes in a pump form and according to multiple reviews by consumers and experts, this hair product works to deliver deep conditioning.

The product is formulated to supposedly keep color and protect against heat styling and environmental damage. It has keratin amino acids and panthenol. This product retails for $25 on It's A 10 online store.

3) Scalp Restore Miracle Charcoal Shampoo

The Scalp Restore Miracle Charcoal Shampoo (Image via It’s a 10)

This shampoo is a bestseller due to its kaolin hair clay component that claims to help gently wash away irritants and exfoliate the scalp.

The product comes in a pump form and according to multiple reviews by hair experts and consumers, this hair product works to ensure your hair stays hydrated and reduces discomfort and itchiness.

It includes cooling essential oils and seascalp and is available for $29 on the brand's online store.

4) Miracle Finishing Spray Plus Keratin

The Miracle Finishing Spray Plus Keratin (Image via It’s a 10)

According to brand description, the product is lightweight and helps ensure a firm yet weightless hold. It is supposed to be long-lasting and humidity resistant. The volumizing formula used in the product claims to leave the hair shiny.

This hair product reportedly comprises hydrolyzed keratin treatment for restoring luster. The It's a 10 online store offers the product for $21.

5) Miracle Styling Oil Plus Keratin

The Miracle Styling Oil Plus Keratin (Image via It’s a 10)

The product comes in a pump form and according to multiple reviews by users and hair experts, this miracle oil works to enhance moisture level in the hair and also delivers shine, leaving your hair shiny.

This product contains a natural formula that supposedly fights frizz, keeps color, and protects against heat damage. The product is lightweight and non-greasy and comprises argan oil, sweet almond oil, keratin amino acids, and hydrolyzed keratin. This product sells for $27 on the brand's online store.

6) Silk Express Miracle Silk Daily Conditioner

The Silk Express Miracle Silk Daily Conditioner (Image via It’s a 10)

Finishing off our list is the weightless silk conditioner from the brand. Multiple reviews by users say that this product works to deliver silky hair, leaving hair smooth after use.

It supposedly boasts a formula that improves the hair's vibrancy, reduces tangles, and protects against heat and environmental damage. This conditioner has hydrolyzed silk, palm oil, hydrolyzed collagen and red raspberry seed oil. It sells for $26 on It's A 10's online store.

These It’s a 10 haircare products come with high ratings on beauty review sites.