Keratin vs Rebonding: Benefits and drawbacks

Videos of keratin and rebonding hair treatments have garnered more than 200 million views on TikTok, making these sought-after haircare treatments in the beauty arena. While mechanical and heat styling tools do exist, they only offer temporary straightening or perming benefits. Hence, beauty enthusiasts resort to treatments like rebonding and keratin that offer haircare and styling benefits that last longer.

Although the two treatments target frizzy hair and make hair manageable, they must not be confused to be the same treatment. Keratin treatment uses keratin - a protein that forms the hair and nails to replenish damaged hair, while rebonding uses chemicals to alter the structure of the tresses.

The confusion and debate surrounding these two haircare treatments have existed for a long time. This article aims to clarify the difference between keratin-based and chemical-based rebonding treatments and explore the pros and cons of both.

What is keratin treatment?

The tresses have a natural presence of keratin which offers strength and stability to the hair. However, styling practices, hair color, and not taking adequate care of the tresses weaken the hair strands which can be fixed by a keratin treatment.

Keratin-based treatment is a restorative treatment that induces the protein into the hair, making it frizz-free, smoother, and stronger. The hair strands absorb keratin, leading to rejuvenation of the protein in the hair which rebuilds hair strength, making it manageable.

Pros and Cons of keratin treatment:

The benefits of a keratin-based hair treatment include:

Keratin treatment can amp up dry, damaged hair by introducing protein into the tresses, resulting in smooth, lustrous hair.

Once the three to four-day period post a keratin-based treatment passes, washing the hair will reveal easy-to-manage and easy-to-style hair, reducing the need for mechanical styling tools altogether.

One can enjoy frizz-free hair even in humid weather as the keratin barrier will keep the hair straight and reduce frizziness.

The protein-based hair treatment is ideal for all hair types from straight to wavy and coarse.

Keratin-based hair treatment also has some cons:

Keratin-based hair treatments can only be done at salons and come at a cost ranging between $200 and $600, depending on the thickness and length of the hair.

The protein-based hair treatment entails the use of formaldehyde which some researchers have linked to side effects like skin irritation and light-headedness.

Repeated sessions for keratin-based hair treatment can do more harm than good for the hair.

This hair treatment is difficult to manage as it requires investing in professional-grade shampoos and conditioners.

What is rebonding treatment?

Hair rebonding treatment chemically alters the structure of the hair, resulting in a straight and shiny appearance of the tresses.

This treatment is a combination of chemicals and heat which break the natural cell structure of the hair to restructure it in a manageable manner. It is also known as chemical straightening and is undertaken by a professional hairstylist or cosmetologist.

Pros and Cons of rebonding treatment:

Chemical straightening offers multiple benefits such as:

It is a long-lasting treatment and no touch-ups or do-overs are required unless there is a hair growth of one to two inches.

Delivers straight, smooth, and healthy-looking hair immediately post-treatment.

Depending on how well the hair is taken care of, the results of rebonding can last up to 12 months.

Some of the cons of a chemical straightening treatment include:

Since chemical straightening uses chemicals to make hair manageable and to straighten them, it is not a suitable option for damaged hair.

Hair rebonding entails the use of professional-grade products to maintain the effect of treatment and these products are not pocket-friendly.

This chemical-based hair treatment might not suit all hair types and one must undergo professional consultation before opting for the same.

Difference between keratin and rebonding treatment:

Keratin-based hair treatment uses a combination of protein and chemicals to rejuvenate the hair quality while rebonding is purely chemical based.

Usually, the effects of a protein-based hair treatment last between three and six months while a chemical-based hair treatment offers long-lasting results of up to 12 months.

Keratin hair treatments result in stronger, healthier-looking hair while chemical straightening offers a manageable and frizz-free appearance to the tresses.

Key takeaways:

For those wanting to rejuvenate their hair quality and target frizziness as well, keratin hair treatment is the ideal option and it suits all hair types. As for those who only want easy-to-style, straight-looking hair, they may opt for chemical straightening as their ideal hair treatment.