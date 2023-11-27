How to make rice water for hair and skin? Details explored

Skincare and haircare DIYs like using rice water are loved by beauty enthusiasts, and this includes singer and rapper Cardi B as well. Those following her on Instagram would know that the superstar uploaded a detailed haircare regime on the social media platform in 2020, that mentions homemade rice-infused water.

In fact, more recently, beauty brands have also started using rice water in their formulations, like the Pattern Beauty Rice-Water infused Treatment Mask ($28) and The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing Foam ($8.40).

Rice water is a part of a traditional Japanese beauty practice where Japanese women use rice water for haircare, which contributes to their floor-length hair. So, whether one is looking to strengthen their tresses or grow them, or simply seeking glowing skin with home remedies, rice-infused water is a must-try.

Steps to make rice water for hair and skin at home made easy

To make starchy water from rice at home, one requires half a cup of rice, two cups of water, a strainer, two bowls, one container with a lid, and a spray bottle. Begin by pouring the half cup of uncooked rice into a strainer and rinse well. Make sure any dirt in the rice is properly rinsed out.

Next, place the rice in a bowl with two cups of water, and let it soak for up to 24 hours at room temperature. Strain the rice water into a clean bowl and use a funnel to transfer it into a clean spray bottle. Spritz the rice-infused water on the face and hair after cleansing the same and refrigerate it till the next time it is required to be used.

The alternate method of rice-infused water preparation involves boiling, wherein one has to follow the same ingredients and methods till the rinsing step. Instead of soaking the rice, boil it in two cups of water till the water is cloudy.

The water is to be strained once it cools down, and the same can be transferred to a spray bottle. It is advised that the refrigerated rice water not be used beyond a week’s time.

From brigtening to strengthening: The many advantages of using rice water for the skin and hair

Makes hair stronger: Protein plays an important role in keeping the hair healthy. The protein present in starchy water is believed to improve the overall condition of the hair.

Helps hair grow and increases shine: Rice-infused water lends lustre to dull locks and promotes hair growth, owing to the presence of amino acids that support hair regeneration. The water also consists of vitamins B, C, and E, which promote hair growth and strengthen the hair shaft.

Reverses hygral fatigue and smoothens hair: Hair needs moisture to stay healthy, but excess moisture can do more harm than good for the tresses. Hence, a protein treatment like rice-infused water rinse can rebalance overly moisturized locks.

Additionally, rice-infused water reduces breakage and improves the hair’s texture via nourishing proteins, which results in smooth hair.

When it comes to your skin, rice infused water has some key benefits in store:

Anti-ageing benefits: Rice-infused water is rich in antioxidants, minerals, and amino acids that slow down the skin’s ageing process and also inhibit the activity of elastase—the enzyme responsible for skin ageing.

Brightens the skin and boosts skin barrier health: Rice-infused water is known to provide an even skin tone and keep the skin glowing and clear. It also protects the skin barrier naturally through its rich starch content.

Rice-infused water is believed to work wonders for the skin and hair and can be easily prepared at home. It is a must-try ingredient for beauty enthusiasts who love effective DIYs.