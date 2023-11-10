With New Year’s approaching and the weather cooling down, it's time to switch things up with hair color ideas for winter 2023. Arriving at holiday dinners and Thanksgiving parties with a trendy new shade on the tresses is bound to surprise friends and family and also boost your self-confidence.

Gone are the days of gaudy blonde highlights, natural-looking hair colors are actively making the rounds owing to shades like subtly highlighted brunette and cowboy copper. While shades like radiant reds and creamy blonde are staple hair color favourites, the technique and styling have become more toned down.

With multiple hair color ideas gracing social media platforms every week, it is overwhelming to simmer down the options. On that note, let's take a look at a compilation of the five best hair color ideas to try for winter 2023.

Espresso Martini Brunette to Iridescent Orange: 5 Best Hair Color Ideas for Winter 2023

1) Espresso Martini Brunette

One of the trending hair color ideas for winter 2023, this shade is an ode to everyone’s favorite holiday cocktail. The Espresso Martini Brunette is steering brunettes toward deeper and cooler shades far away from mahogany and golden colors.

This shade emphasizes the smoky and cool ashy-looking hues in brown shades that lean towards a neutral to cool spectrum while minimizing red and warm reflections. The result is rich, deep, brown-coloured hair with cool undertones that offer a sophisticated look.

2) Caramel Lowlights

Caramel Lowlights on Priyanka Chopra (Image via Instagram/ @dimitrishair)

Caramel Lowlights are a refreshing transition from the classic blonde and brown highlights. This is a more quiet luxury-inspired take on the brownie-batter-brunette shade.

To ace the caramel lowlights, one must opt for a rich chocolate brown shade with reddish undertones and choose lowlights instead of blonde highlights.

This is one of the hair colour ideas that helps achieve a natural-looking hair color that is unique, striking, and bold altogether.

3) Auburn Balayage

The Auburn Balayage is the comeback of the Balayage trend, especially featuring red and auburn tones. The balayage is popular as it is changing the norm of the heavy balayage hair look.

The Auburn Balayage shade is dark at the roots and becomes subtly blonde on the ends. Rihanna is currently seen sporting this hair shade and fans of the singer are popularizing the same.

4) Iridescent Orange

Peachy-orange shades dominated hair color ideas for fall and they are here to stay for winter 2023 as well. The iridescent orange hair color shade is a rich palette that frames the facial features with bright shades when winter’s cold and dreary climate makes everything look mellow and dull.

The shade looks flattering on fair complexions as it features a light red colour with orange and peach highlights.

5) Spiced Swirls

Spiced Swirls feature brown highlights with added swirls of caramel-colored extensions that are one to two shades lighter than the natural hair. It is one of the best colour-blocking hair color shades as it showcases warm strands of honey and caramel blended hair to create a naturally dark-looking hair colour.

These unique yet subtle hair color shades for winter 2023 are the best way to change one's appearance and transition into the holiday spirit with a switch of shades.