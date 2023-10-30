Hairstyle trends can come from unexpected places, including one’s childhood memories like the latest modern pigtail hairstyles. Right from bow hairstyles to popsicle tips, a wave of nostalgia has taken over in the hairstyle arena offering the optimal combination of style and comfort.

Modern pigtails are the latest hair trend to gain traction and this isn’t the first time these hairstyles have made the leap from play school to parties.

One of the reasons pigtails are making a comeback is that they are a stylish alternative to sleek and efficient hairstyles on a bad hair day. Additionally, this hairstyle is ideal for running errands, enjoying brunch, or hitting the gym.

Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Ariana Grande sporting modern pigtail hairstyles is proof of the fact that this hairstyle has no age limit as long as one gives pigtails an elevated and sophisticated feel.

This hairstyle trend is all about how one personalizes it. And this listicle is an amalgamation of the trending modern pigtail hairstyles for utmost style and comfort.

The Braid Parade to The Half Up Half Down: 5 trending modern pigtail hairstyles and how to do them

1) The Braid Parade:

Bella Hadid's braided pigtails (Image via pinterest.co.uk)

Bella Hadid knows her way around beauty trends and this braided pigtail is one of them. The braid parade is an elevated version of the old-school pigtails that most people spotted during their school days.

To make this pigtail, simply take a deep middle part and a low placement. Braid the two sections neatly and secure the hair with a rubberband of the color matching the outfit.

2) Great Lengths Pigtails:

Nobody makes a pigtail look as sultry as Khloe Kardashian does! For the great lengths pigtail one can either take a nice and precise middle part or divide the hair into two parts without a clear middle parting.

Make sure the hair is roughly tied up at a height above the ear to make sure the length of the hair shows. Most people use extensions for this pigtail hairstyle to showcase dramatic length and bouncy volume.

3) The Ariana Grande pigtails:

Ariana Grande's 2020 VMAs pigtails look (Image via elle.com)

Ariana Grande is known for her high ponytail but the 7 Rings singer was seen sporting ombré pigtails for the 2020 VMAs.

These pigtails exude a retro vibe and offer a sleek look with flipped ends. The way Ariana Grande sported it, one can create a flicks-like effect by parting the hair from the side with a majority of the sleek portion covering the forehead.

Part the hair into two voluminous sections but at a level above the ears yet not in line with the ears. Make sure the pigtails are positioned a little behind.

4) Curly tails:

Who said curly-haired beauties cannot flaunt comfortable and stylish modern pigtail hairstyles? Yara Shahidi’s curly tails are a testament to the curly hair texture acing this hairstyle.

Curly-haired people can create elevated, simple pigtails on both sides and style the edges to make a curl. This enhances the overall look and delivers a stunning outcome.

5) The Half Up Half Down:

Singer and rapper Latto sported her unique spin on the half up half down hairstyle by styling it with pigtails and wrapped bases. This playful hairstyle entails sectioning the hair with a tail comb from ear to ear forming a straight line.

Section the hair into four parts and apply a hairspray with a light hold to smoothen out the rebel strands.

Tie two sections of hair on top on both sides with a rubber band and comb out the strands that are to be left open.

Modern pigtail hairstyles are a refreshing take on simple pigtails and offer a break from messy buns or leaving the hair open.

The above-mentioned hairstyles are perfect for days when one has oily hair or is just too lazy to wash it.