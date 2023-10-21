5 best Korean hairstyles of 2023 

Korean hairstyles have gained popularity as the new Korean trend in addition to K-pop and K-beauty. These hairstyles are famous for their modern and trendy looks, featuring textured layers, blunt cuts, and bold hair colors.

Additionally, a wide range of Korean hairstyles fit different face shapes and hair types and have unique characteristics that elevate a person’s look. With the world following K-beauty trends, it was only a matter of time before these hairstyles garnered attention and are now being tried by beauty enthusiasts.

As beauty enthusiasts have seen, K-pop band members, be they men or women, adorn these hairstyles flawlessly, encouraging fans of K-beauty and K-pop to do the same. From hidden highlights like Peekaboo hair color to the famous Half Cut for men, this listicle is a compilation of the five best Korean hairstyles in 2023.

Peekaboo Hair Colour to the Hush Cut: 5 best Korean hairstyles to rock in 2023

1) Peekaboo Hair Colour:

The Peekaboo hair color entails color being applied to the bottom layer of the hair, so when one runs their fingers through their hair, the hue beneath it peaks through the top layer of hair to reveal a pop of different color.

These highlights add an exciting element of surprise to any haircut or hair color. While there is no wrong or right way to wear this two-toned look, the second color is more important and should be chosen with the base or natural hair shade.

2) Hush Cut:

The hush cut is a trendy Korean hairstyle that female celebrities like Girls’ Generation YoonA, IU, and many more have sported over the years. It is the ideal combination of feminine and stylish and works well for the summer.

The hush cut is a layered, soft haircut paired with a wispy fringe and face-framing layers. It offers a beautiful distribution of movement and weight in the hair and saves the hassle of styling it often. The hush cut offers face framing with effort-free maintenance.

3) The Half Cut:

The Half Cut hairstyle looks similar to the classic Two Block Cut but with a longer length of hair on the top. This hairstyle can modify the shape of the face and make it look slimmer for a younger look. Moreover, one of the biggest advantages of this hairstyle is that it is easy to style.

The Half Cut allows one to sport shorter hair length while showcasing ample volume on the top.

4) Ashy Hues:

Korean celebrities like SNSD’s Taeyeon have often been spotted going for ashy undertones, whether silver or blonde. Ashy hues feature cool shades like grey, blue, green, and violet that look flattering on all skin tones as they cancel out the yellow and red tones.

Ashy tones make dark hair look lively and allow one to catch a break from the usual blonde and burgundy hair colors.

5) Wavy Bob and Bangs:

The Wavy bob paired with bangs has been sported by South Korean songwriter and rapper HyunA. This Korean hairstyle features bangs with short to medium-length haircut paired with a fringe. It suits most face shapes and is styled with waves to increase the hair's volume.

A wavy bob and bangs are ideal and suit women of every age group. However, one should ensure that this hairstyle does not have too much bluntness, as that makes the fringe appear heavier.

These Korean hairstyles are stylish and suit most face types. Readers can try these unique hairstyles to switch from regular to experiment.