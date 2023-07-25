5 best skincare products to achieve glass skin

Glass skin is one of the most well-liked Korean skincare trends. It involves following a multiple-step skincare routine that gives you smooth, glowing, translucent, blemish-free skin that looks like glass.

K-beauty has been widely sought after as the products and skincare regime make your skin look like a glazed doughnut. Endorsed by multiple beauty brands and celebrities, #glassskin has over 2.2 billion views on TikTok.

Korean skincare has gotten us obsessed with snail mucin, sheet masks, bee venom, and an endless list of products that help achieve translucent skin texture. While a ten-step skincare regime is demanding and most people don't have that kind of time, check out the five best skincare products to help you achieve glass skin.

Cleanser to Serum- Skin care products that are the holy grail to getting glass skin

From cleansers so supple to make your double cleansing routine nourishing to serums that combat skin issues and reveal radiant skin, the K-beauty universe is full of skincare products that cater to the goal of beaming skin.

1) Cosrx Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser

The skincare routine to glass skin begins with a gentle cleanser that balances the pH of the skin and rid the skin of excess sebum and impurities.

From the house of the viral snail mucin essence, this ultra-gentle facewash formulation consists of pore-refining ingredients that deeply cleanse the skin of external impurities and restore the optimal pH levels of the skin.

Formulated with tea tree oil, primrose oil, and Beta-Hydroxy acid, the cleanser aims to hydrate and nourish the skin while dissolving sebum and pore-clogging dead skin.

The paraben-free, sulfate-free cleanser retails for $14 on the COSRX website.

2) Laneige Cream Skin Toner and Moisturizer

The main aim of a glazed skincare routine is to make the skin look immensely hydrated. This won't be possible without a moisturizer and hydrating toner.

Users of the Laneige Cream Skin Toner and Moisturizer claim that using this product feels like offering a glass of water to the skin. The nourishing peptides and ceramides in this milky cream and toner hybrid formulation promote radiant skin.

Stating the benefits of this skin toner and moisturizer, the beauty brand's official website states:

"This hypoallergenic skin savior combines a rich cream with liquid toner for intense, soothing hydration that absorbs quickly without feeling heavy. Featuring Cerapeptide™ to deeply nourish and support skin’s moisture barrier."

This soothing skin toner and moisturizer combination retail for $36 on the official Laneige website.

3) Dewytree Cica 100 Essence

The best way to hydrate skin is by using an essence. It maintains a hydrated skin barrier that also gives the skin a glowy effect.

Great for all skin types, especially sensitive and acne-prone skin, the x is a watery essence formulated with a single ingredient, the Centella Asiatica extract commonly known as Cica.

Cica is packed with antioxidants and vitamins which strengthen the skin barrier and enhances skin's elasticity. This vegan, paraben-free, and sulfate-free Cica essence has a pH range of four to seven and costs $31 on Soko Glam.

4) Peach and Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum

Serums or face oils are an essential step in the glass skin regime as they fight free radicals, cater to specific skin issues, and reduce the signs of aging.

The Peach and Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum is a mix of hyaluronic acid, peptides, peach extract, East Asian mountain yam, and niacinamide that reveal translucent, luminous skin.

Packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, the serum caters to hyperpigmentation and rejuvenation, making skin plump, firm, and radiant.

Ideal for all skin types, this serum retails for $39 on the Peach and Lily official website.

5) Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36

UV radiation is harmful as it damages the skin and causes dullness and tanning. The ideal glass skin regime ends with sunscreen to protect the skin and combat hyperpigmentation.

The Innisfree Daily UV Defense sunscreen consists of SPF 36 and delivers non-white cast sun protection. It is a lightweight formulation that doesn't feel heavy or greasy on the skin.

Infused with a blend of sunflower seeds and green tea, this invisible protection sunscreen has a watery formula that easily blends into the skin.

This mineral oil and paraben-free, nourishing sunscreen retails for $16 on the Innisfree website.

The pursuit of achieving luminous skin might seem tedious, but essential skincare products with high-performance ingredients do the job. With the help of these skincare products, you can easily acquire the glass skin of your dreams.