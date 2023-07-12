Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence: Everything to know about viral product as it appears on heavy sale for Prime Day 2023 

With 42.1 billion views on TikTok and counting, Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence has acquired a place in every skincare lover's cart for the Prime Day 2023 sale. The viral gel-textured essence renders intense hydration and claims to repair and strengthen the skin barrier.

This viral product is everywhere, right from Instagram to Youtube and everyone seems to be raving about how effective it is for achieving glass skin, calming inflammation, and skin hydration.

A staple favorite in the K-beauty community, Cosrx is winning the skincare game globally owing to its simple yet effective formulations, with the Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence being one of them.

Retailing for under $20 on the Prime Day 2023 sale, the Cosrx snail mucin essence has over 28,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, making it one of the bestsellers in the skincare and personal care category.

Everything there is to know about Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence in the Prime Day 2023 sale

With an exceptional quality of catering to everyone's skincare expectations, the unique formulation of the snail mucin essence is slime-like and lightweight. It neither feels heavy on the skin nor leaves behind any sticky residue.

A social media cult favorite, this product suits all skin types, including acne-prone skin, and is known to even out skin tone, fade the appearance of dark spots, help in collagen production, and render anti-aging benefits.

The hero ingredient of this product is snail mucin, a secretion snails produce to protect themselves. The essence consists of 96.3% snail secretion filtrate and 1000 ppm sodium hyaluronate, delivering exceptional results in hydrating and repairing the skin.

Here are a few features that make the Cosrx snail mucin essence a must-have in the cart for the Prime Day sale:

Cruelty-free: Since snail mucin is a natural secretion, the brand claims that no snails are harmed during the mucin collection. Snails are kept in a dark room on top of a mesh allowing the mucin to be collected below without using any external stressors.

Safe formulation: Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence is free from parabens, artificial dyes, alcohol, mineral oils, artificial fragrance, and mineral oils, making it safe for all skin types.

Lightweight and hydrating: The slimy texture of the product appears to be sticky at first. However, it settles onto the skin like a second layer without irritation or the tacky feeling of having something sticky on the face. It doesn't leave any greasy residue or show instances of pilling, either.

The formulation has been so hydrating for many that they claim to have skipped moisturizer.

Anti-aging benefits: Besides providing intense hydration, the Cosrx snail mucin essence caters to wrinkle and fine-line reduction. The product also targets hyperpigmentation and evens out the skin tone.

Magic elixir for the skin barrier: The globally popular snail mucin essence is highly sought after for repairing and retaining a healthy skin barrier, making the skin less sensitive and less prone to breakouts.

Budget-friendly: Cosrx has delivered beauty on a budget by making the snail mucin essence affordable at a retail rate of $25. The price of this viral skincare product will retail at a whopping discount at the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023, making it an affordable luxury.

The Cosrx snail mucin essence is a revolutionary skincare product with a game-changing and effective formulation, making it popular globally.

Suitable for all skin types, this must-have hydrating product can be purchased for 42% off at just $14.50 on the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023.

