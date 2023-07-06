Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale: 5 best beauty deals to avail

The Amazon Prime Day 2023 beauty sale is approaching, bringing with it a plethora of exciting deals as the summer season progresses. Amazon is offering a range of popular makeup, skincare, and hair products at discounted prices, making it the perfect opportunity for one to stock up on summer beauty essentials.

The Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale is set to launch on July 11 and 12. This year, the deals are expected to be exceptionally enticing, earning the label of "Super Hot."

From brands such as Honest Beauty to Embryolisse, here are 5 of the finest beauty products recommended by celebrities and beauty experts that will be on sale for 20% to 50% off during the Amazon Prime Day Beauty two-day sale.

NuFace to Pacifica Beauty: Amazon's Prime Day Beauty Summer Sale offers the best discounts on cosmetics

1) Face Roller by Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller

Having oily-prone skin can make your face appear dull, especially when applying makeup. This is because certain products can cause excessive oil production on the skin. An effective solution for removing excess oil without disrupting your makeup or skincare routine is to simply use the Revlon Oil-Absorbing Face roller.

The oil-absorbing volcanic rollers available on Amazon's Choice are crafted using authentic volcanic stone. This skincare tool is highly effective in controlling facial oil, making it ideal for individuals with oily skin or those who want a quick refresh while on the move.

This trendy TikTok face roller from Revlon is available for $9 ( original price: $13.49 ) on Amazon Prime Day.

2) Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Face Cream & Makeup Primer

Finding a light-based moisturizer that doesn't stick and leaves no oily residue on the face can be difficult, especially in the summer. However, if you're looking for a moisturizer that will leave your skin looking and feeling plump, silky, soft, and toned, consider picking up a bottle of Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré from the Amazon Prime Deals store.

The renowned Embryolisse moisturizer is not only great for hydrating the skin, but it can also serve as an excellent makeup primer. Its thin texture effortlessly glides onto the skin, allowing for easy application and even distribution with just a small amount.

This creates a dewy effect that helps the makeup stay in place for a longer period of time. It also effectively shields and nourishes the skin, safeguarding it against various environmental aggressors.

Many celebrities and makeup artists such as Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Sydney Sweeny, and Huda Kattan love using this brand's moisturizers as their go-to product.

Sydney Sweeny using Embryolisse moisturizer as her skincare routine (Image via Vogue)

This French-based beauty moisturizer from Embryolisse is available for $23.20 ( original price: $29 ) on Amazon Prime Day.

3) Pacifica Beauty Stellar Gaze Length & Strength Black Mascara

Choosing the finest mascaras online can be the most important aspect of selecting makeup. In a plethora of mascaras, it can be difficult to identify those that are clear, subtle, and natural.

Pacifica Stellar Gaze Length & Strength Mascara offers a high-quality solution for those seeking improved results. This mascara is designed to be long-lasting and nourishing, thanks to its natural mineral formula. It effectively adds volume to your lashes while maintaining a lightweight and feathery appearance.

This mascara is the best answer for people with sensitive eyes as it's infused with vitamin B and coconut oil that lengthens and strengthens the mascara at each stroke without getting clumpy or flaky.

This Vegan-Based makeup beauty brand from Pacifica Beauty is available for $8.40 ( original price: $14 ) on Amazon Prime Day.

4) Honest Beauty 2-in-1 Creme Cheek Blush + Lip Color

There is a point where applying color to the face stops yielding noticeable results. This usually happens when certain individuals have dehydrated or mature skin that needs extra moisture on their faces. Under these circumstances, cream-based blushes are the optimal choice for attaining a natural and youthful appearance, as well as creating a luminous and fresh makeup look.

In that case, opting for Honest Beauty 2-in-1 cream cheek blush+lip color would be better. It's a cream blush that melts seamlessly onto the skin without entering the pores and fine lines. Made with completely natural and vegan ingredients, it also contains a variety of multi-fruit extracts such as Raspberry, Blackberry, and Grapes.

This dermatologically tested makeup beauty brand from Honest Beauty is available for $15.29 (o riginal price:$19.99 ) on Amazon Prime Day.

5) NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit – Facial Toning Device

Concern about the appearance of fine lines, creases, puffiness, and loss of elasticity can be extremely problematic after the age of 40.

In order to address these issues, Nu-Face has developed a face-toning device that provides remarkable results for your skincare routine. This device targets three different depths of the skin and muscles, effectively tightening and toning your face for a contoured and youthful appearance.

Best of all, it achieves these results in less time, making it convenient for use on the go.

This product only requires five minutes to achieve a spotless glowing sculpted face anytime, anywhere. According to the brand, this device effectively contours, tones, smoothens, and firms the skin.

This home face-lifting tool is a nifty gadget followed by many celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Jennifer Aniston, Miranda Kerr, Kate Hudson, Madelaine Petsch, and Molly Sims.

For instance, in the Vogue skincare regimen video, Riverdale's Madeline Petsch was seen utilizing the NuFace Facial toning gadget as part of her 38-step beauty process.

Riverdale Star, Madelaine Petsch uses the NuFace face-lifting tool (Image via Vogue)

This classic cult-beauty tool from NuFace is available for $160 ( original price: $213 ) on Amazon Prime Day.

Poll : 0 votes