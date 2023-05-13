Where to get Bobbi Brown Sculpted Glow Face Palette? Price, shades and more details explored

Bobbi Brown recently launched the Bobbi Brown Sculpted Glow Face Palette which comes with highlighter, blush and bronzer shades. The 3-in-1 makeup product is compact and easy to carry, and the pressed powder cakes make it a fuss-free and beginner-friendly product.

Face palettes are a handy product to have in your makeup bag, making on-the-go makeup applications quick and effortless. They are super travel-friendly due to their compact size and are perfect for a light touch-up.

The best thing about this product is that it comes with artist-curated trio of shades for highlighter, blush and bronzer. This eliminates all the guesswork and confusion associated with choosing shades that go well with each other, making it perfect for the everyday makeup looks.

The Bobbi Brown Sculpted Glow Face Palette is available on the brand's website for $59 and on the Harrod's website for $53. It comes in three different variants that ensure all different skin tones can enjoy the convenience of this face palette.

Bobbi Brown Sculpted Glow Face Palette is a 3-in-1 combo of highlighter, blush and bronzer

Bobbi Brown Sculpted Glow Face Palette comes in three different combinations of shades. Each palette comes with a highlighter, blusher and bronzer shade that has been handpicked by experts. The palettes allow one to create a sculpted, radiant look with just one makeup product.

Light Sculpted Glow palette comes with Pink Glow (rosy illuminator), Full Flush (peachy pink blusher) and Golden Light (light tan bronzer) shades.

Medium Sculpted Glow palette consists of Afternoon Glow (light bronze illuminator), Desert Peach (red coral blusher) and Medium (medium brown bronzer) shades.

Deep Sculpted Glow palette has Copper Glow (copper illuminator), Spiced Terracotta (terracota red blusher) and Deep Caramel (warm deep bronze bronzer) shades.

The shades are universal and flatter every skin tone, providing a soft glow with a light sculpt. Makeup enthusiasts will love the product as it is especially great for natural makeup and no-makeup makeup looks. The pressed powder ensures the palette is easy to travel with and provides a mess-free makeup application.

The best tool to use with the Bobbi Brown Sculpted Glow Face Palette is a large fluffy powder brush. Go in with the bronzer shade around the sections you would usually contour (sides of the face, under the cheekbones and under the jawline). The bronzer gives a soft contour that looks seamless and doesn't create harsh lines that are visible from the sides.

The blusher is best applied to the apples of the cheeks, which you can easily figure out the position of by smiling. Apply the blusher in long sweeps from the center of the cheeks to the upper corners of the ears. The highlighter is the perfect finishing touch that lends a blinding glow to the highest sections of your face (top of the cheekbones, under the eyebrows and the bridge of the nose).

Bobbi Brown Sculpted Glow Face Palette is currently available on the Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and Harrod's websites. However, one can expect to see the face palette on the Sephora, Macy's, Nordstrom, and QVC websites soon and it will be available in a range of $53-59.

