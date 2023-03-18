What is Scarlett Johansson's 3-step skincare routine?

As soon as Scarlett Johansson graces the screen, her magnetic beauty commands attention. Her flawless features capture the hearts of the audience worldwide. With each film, her talent and allure shine brighter, making her a true Hollywood icon.

Whether she's playing a fierce superhero or a vulnerable lead in a romantic film, Scarlett Johansson's beauty is an undeniable force that captivates and inspires. The Marvel star not only looks great onscreen, but her beauty is just as mesmerizing offscreen as well, even without makeup.

The secret to Scarlett Johansson's glowing skin is her 3-step skincare regime. According to Goop, she follows her 3-step skincare routine twice, in the morning and at night. Sometimes, she also follows it three times a day.

Scarlett Johansson recently included a new product in her 3-step skincare routine

Recently, during an interview with Goop, Scarlett Johansson shed light on her skincare routine, which she never fails to follow even with a packed schedule.

The secret ingredients to the 3-step skincare routine include cleanser, serum, and moisturizer. Every product the actress uses comes from her own skincare line, The Outset.

Step 1: The Outset Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser

Without the use of drying or stripping sulfates, this antioxidant-rich gel cleanser effortlessly removes all traces of makeup and excess oil without irritating the skin.

Step 2: The Outset Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum

This powerful concoction contains botanical actives and vegan collagen that work together to enhance luminosity and elasticity, and diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful and rejuvenated look.

Step 3: The Outset Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer

This ultra-light, dermatologist-recommended moisturizer keeps the skin supple and comfortable for 24 hours. Its calming plant components help diminish any redness while also enhancing the skin's tone and texture.

Three products Scarlett Johansson uses in her skincare (Image via The Outset)

The actress usually starts her morning skincare routine at 6.35 am and completes it within two minutes and 45 seconds with these products. Scarlett explained to Goop how she and her husband both love to use the oil-based moisturizer as she said:

"I’ve recently been adding our Boosting Oil as part of my daily regimen because my skin is so dry in the winter that it cracks and peels. It’s the oil that keeps on giving. My husband uses it for his cuticles. And I use it on my hair as well."

Despite sticking to her 3-step skincare ritual, she recently incorporated Ultralight Moisture-Boosting Oil into her routine, which is also from her skincare line.

All about Scarlett Johansson's skincare line, The Outset

On March 1, 2022, the Marvel actress launched her skincare line, The Outset, with co-founder Kate Foster. The brand's goal is to enhance people's lives through the creation of products that are both consciously pure and mindfully made.

The founder explained on the official website:

"We know that skin is best when you begin with the basics. Our philosophy is grounded in nourishing and fortifying your skin, giving back to it without using any harsh ingredients that might strip or irritate. Our everyday essentials can be easily paired with products already in your routine"

The Outset offers a wide range of products that includes Restorative Niacinamide Night Cream, Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser, Smoothing Vitamin C Eye + Expression Lines Cream, and Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum.

A new product has recently been added to the list, which is the Purifying Blue Clay Mask. Since it contains blue clay, charcoal, and salicylic acid as some of its components, it is ideal to use it in the evenings when the skin needs a little bit of a fresh start. All skincare ranges from The Outset are available on the official website of the brand.

Poll : 0 votes