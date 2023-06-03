5 beauty products that are a must have for BLACKPINK Jennie

BLACKPINK's Jennie is the face of the group, which naturally leads to a lot of traveling. Packed schedules and constant hopping on the airplane have led the rapper to accumulate quite a few things that she must have in her bag. In a recent video with Vogue Japan, the BLACKPINK member shared what she tends to carry in her Chanel bags.

BLACKPINK is currently on their Born Pink World Tour, so Jennie starts the video by stating that this is more than what she would usually carry around with her at all times. However, since they are traveling around so much, she currently uses two bags that are full of her daily essentials.

The smaller bag had some essentials that will need to be on her at all times, like her phone, AirPods, and a good old scrunchie. The bigger bag has several smaller pouches that help compartmentalize the contents, along with the medicine for the scar under her eye that she recently got while exercising and a film camera to capture the candid moments that she would love to cherish throughout her life.

Moisturized lips are a non-negotiable for BLACKPINK Jennie

1) Hydrating lip product

Although Jennie didn't pull out a lip balm or lip mask from her bag, she started the video by saying,

"If I were to really get trapped on an island by myself, I would choose to die with moisturized lips."

Having a lip balm on oneself whenever they are out and about is the best thing they could do for their lips. Lips are the one section of the body that does not produce oil of its own, so keeping them well-hydrated and moisturized is key to avoiding dry and chapped lips.

A lip balm stick is one of the best ways to reapply the lip product, as it is quick and easy, and one can keep it handy at all times thanks to the convenient sizing. Lip balm tubs and tubes are also available, for individuals who do not enjoy the feeling of a lip balm stick.

2) Scrunchie

Another essential that Jennie always keeps with her is a scrunchie. Scrunchies are better for the hair compared to hair ties as they are less damaging and do not tug or pull at it. Along with that, one can always opt for a scrunchie with bow-like or ribbon-like extensions, which add intrigue to the hairdo they are paired with. The BLACKPINK member opts for one with a bow-like design.

In the video, Jennie drops a great tip to double up how one uses their scrunchie. The hair accessories are stretchy and come in fun colors, so it only makes sense to double it up as a bracelet. This is a great way to carry around a scrunchie when one doesn't have a bag. Wearing them around the wrist ensures it is on you at all times, so you can tie your hair into a ponytail or bun whenever you want.

3) Claw clip

The first thing Jennie digs out of her bigger bag is a claw clip. Claw clips are well-known to be one of the easiest hair accessories to use and have next to no damage on the hair. They are also made of many different materials, so you can go for one that best fits your aesthetic.

For instance, wooden claw clips look gorgeous with natural hair and makeup looks, but pearlescent claw clips are the way to go if you want to elevate the hairstyle and make it look more classy. Jennie simply clips the claw clip to the handle of the bigger bag, making it more accessible as and when she needs it.

4) Face roller or gua sha tool

The next item she pulls out of her bag is a face roller. Jennie's face roller is used similar to gua sha, but the metallic rounded bits of the face massager help further tone the muscles. The BLACKPINK star uses it to de-puff her face in the mornings. Face massagers like these use lymphatic drainage as the core functioning. The key to de-puff and tone your face is to start at the center and go outwards towards the hairline.

After doing it throughout the face, drain it all by following the hairline from the top to right behind your ear. After repeating the outward motion throughout the neck, drain it out from the back of the ear to the outer end of your collarbones. To avoid tugging at your skin, apply some oil or cream on your face before using the tool and go at it gently, as being too rough can cause damage to the skin.

5) Compact mirror

In a recent video with Vogue France, Rosé had pulled out a pocket mirror from her bag, and Jennie too had a cute mirror alongside her face roller. Pocket mirrors are always useful, as one can easily check themselves after a meal to see if they have anything on their face or use them for makeup touch-ups when they don't have a full-sized mirror anywhere nearby.

Jennie's mirror is especially cute as it is in the shape of a paw, which fits in perfectly with the kitten-adorned pouch she pulled out early on in the video. Pocket mirrors come in many different encasings, so you can choose one that best fits your personal taste and whip it out whenever you need it.

BLACKPINK's Jennie has a ton of things in her bag, but she still manages to keep them organized with the help of small pouches. This is a great way to keep all the items where they are supposed to be, making it easier to find them later when one needs them.

