4 beauty products that are a must have for BLACKPINK Rosé

BLACKPINK's Rosé recently filmed a 'What's in my bag?' video with Vogue France and gave her fans a peek into her designer Yves Saint Laurent bag. The singer started the video by joking about how although she would love to be a minimalist, she is definitely a maximalist, simultaneously revealing a roomy tote bag with all her essentials. She then goes on to pull out several smaller pouches that help her keep her essentials organized.

Other than beauty products, what stands out the most is that the BLACKPINK member keeps three different types of glasses in her bag. One being her prescription glasses and two chic sunglasses. One of the sunglasses is for everyday wear, but the second is massive, covering her eyes and the sides of her face. She also keeps her health supplements and lozenges handy, which makes sense as she is the main vocalist of the hit girl group.

BLACKPINK Rosé relies on powdered blotting papers to keep her face camera ready at all times

1) Powdered blotting papers

Many celebrities swear by blotting paper to look camera ready in a matter of minutes. Rosé uses powdered blotting paper, as she finds they work better for her skin type. While blotting paper can absorb the excess oil, it will still leave one looking dewy. If you want a dewy finish, non-powdered blotting paper will work better for you.

However, since the BLACKPINK star uses it when she is about to come across fans and paparazzi, it is essential to ensure not only is the oil absorbed but her face is nicely powdered down to avoid any flashback from the cameras. The other alternative is using a blotting paper first and then using a light powder to eliminate the oily sheen, but that would take longer than simply patting the face with a powdered blotting paper.

2) Pocket mirror

A small mirror is the most handy tool one could have, even if they don't wear makeup. Rosé always keeps a cute double-sided flip-close mirror in her bag, which is compact and super travel-friendly. The best part about the mirror she uses is that one side is more magnifying compared to the other.

The mirror can be used for regular touch-ups and one can even use it to see if they have anything on their face before they head out. Rosé's mirror is stylish and the magnifying side of it makes precise application much easier, especially eyeliner application.

3) Pimple patches

Rosé states in the video that she doesn't get pimples often, but when she does, they are big and painful. Pimple patches are the best solution for highly inflamed acne, helping one prevent it from leaving behind blemishes on the skin. Pimple patches contain ingredients that make the recovery quicker and also prevent one from touching the pimple, which is a leading cause of acne leaving behind dark spots after healing.

The BLACKPINK star uses a cute star-shaped pimple patch, which is black in color. She mentions in the video that the element that drew her to that particular one was that it is not only available in a fun shape but also comes with adorable packaging, making it a cute little accessory for everybody's handbag.

4) Hairties

Hairties are an essential for every individual with longer hair. Rosé is well-known for her gorgeous light-colored flowy hair, but it is no surprise there are times when she would want to tie it up.

Having some emergency hairties in one's handbag is a great practice, as these tend to break at the most unexpected times, and one wouldn't want to be caught out on a hot and humid day with open hair blowing all over their face and neck.

Along with these beauty products, Rosé also keeps some safety pins and a hydrating mask in her bag at all times. The mask is a unique item that helps keep her throat hydrated when she travels. Dry surroundings of the airplane tend to cause throat irritation for the singer, so if you are someone who struggles with the same, then you can borrow this tip from the BLACKPINK member to travel in comfort.

Poll : 0 votes