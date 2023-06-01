5 best beauty products releasing in June 2023

With summer around the corner, one can see a heavy in-flow of skincare products, especially beauty products that can help with sunburns and red, inflamed skin. June has some amazing product launches lined up, focussing heavily on skincare.

As for makeup, many summery palettes are launching in June 2023, ensuring one is ready for their summer getaway plans. Whether it be golden browns or beachy blues, one can find beauty products that would look perfect on a beach day.

Fenty Beauty, Rhode Skin, and Charlotte Tilbury Skincare: Here's some of the best beauty products launching this month

1) Fenty Skin Cherry Dub Face Scrub and Cherry Dub Body Scrub

Rihanna's makeup and cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, will be releasing two new skincare products on June 6, 2023. Scrubs have been a highly requested beauty product for quite some time, so they are dropping not one but two scrubs that use Barbados Cherry as their hero ingredient.

The face scrub is a silky formula that foams up to exfoliate the face thoroughly but gently. It helps with the appearance of pores and gives one brighter-looking skin. Along with Barbados Cherry, the beauty product is also loaded with fruit enzymes and caffeine to help one achieve brighter, smoother skin.

As for the body scrub, AHA is a key ingredient in the formula, which, when combined with sugar and fruit enzymes, gives the skin an instant lift. With this beauty product, one can say goodbye to skin texture and enjoy smooth, silky skin that looks flawless.

The Cherry Dub Superfine Daily Cleansing Face Scrub will be available for $28, and the Cherry Dub Triple Action AHA Body Scrub will retailing for $36 on the Fenty Beauty website.

2) Rhode Skin Milky Essence

Hailey Bieber recently teased a new product on Instagram, where she can be seen applying a product with a milk-like formula. On May 31, Rhode Skin reposted several Instagram stories from beauty influencers, giving a sneak peek into their newest product on its last leg of testing.

Milky essences have been a popular product in the K-beauty industry for quite some time now, with Koreans using it to prep their skin before applying the rest of their skincare products.

The new product by Rhode Skin is a deeply hydrating essence with a milky texture and a lightweight formula, which will help with better absorption of your serum and moisturizer. The best part about this essence is that it doesn't contain any added fragrance, making it suitable for individuals with sensitive skin as well.

Although the beauty brand hasn't announced the release date or pricing yet, they have confirmed that the product will be launching in June 2023.

3) Natasha Denona Beauty Yucca Eyeshadow Eyeshadow and new shades of Macro Tech Eye Crayons

Natasha Denona Beauty will be launching their Yucca Collection today, June 1. The Yucca Collection consists of a 15-shades eyeshadow palette and three new shades for their Macro Tech Eye Crayons.

The eyeshadow palette comes with some gorgeous greens and browns for an earthy eye makeup look. The shades are perfect for summer, with some stunning shimmery eyeshadow shades. Along with that, the formula is buttery smooth, ensuring smooth and seamless makeup application.

The product comes in three complementary shades of green, yellow, and burnt yellow that will pair perfectly with the eyeshadow shades. The eyeliners have a great color pay-off and are super easy to blend for smokey eye makeup looks.

The Yucca Eyeshadow Palette will be retailing for $69, and the Macro Tech Eye Crayon will be available for $24 on the brand's website.

4) Revolution Makeup x Disney's Finding Nemo Collection

Revolution Makeup has some adorable collections, thanks to their collabs with Disney. The Finding Nemo Collection consists of beauty products with packaging that deserves a place in everyone's vanity. The collection comes with some beauty essentials that one must have for a full face of makeup.

It consists of makeup applicators like sponges and brushes. Aside from that, the collection comes with a handy makeup bag that can easily fit all makeup products that one might need for regular usage. Along with that, it comprises of makeup essentials like liquid blusher, lip oil, eyeshadow palette, lip gloss, and bronzer + highlighter palettes.

The entire Revolution Makeup x Disney's Finding Nemo Collection will be available from June 14 onwards. The beauty products will be available in a range of $10-25, and one can grab them from the brand's website. They will also be available in Walmart starting June 24, 2023.

5) Charlotte Tilbury Magic Hydrator Mist

With summer almost here, having a moisturizing mist handy will be helpful to beat the heat. Charlotte Tilbury's skincare products are usually meant to enhance one's makeup, using her years of experience as a makeup artist to address common woes one faces while applying makeup.

The hydrating mist is just the same, and one can use it before makeup to prep the skin or after makeup application to beautifully set it. It comes with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and japanese kombu extracts, which help stregthen the skin barrier while also balancing the skin's natural moisture levels.

Tilbury is yet to announce the price of the beauty product, but she announced at her Global Skin Summit that the mist will be launching on June 30, 2023.

