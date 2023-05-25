Where to get Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil? Fans claim the shades are perfect for summer

The popular makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic recently announced the upcoming launch of his new cream blush, Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil. He had been teasing the product on his Makeup by Mario Instagram page for the past two days and has finally revealed it to be a cream blush in some absolutely gorgeous shades.

Makeup by Mario is known to have some stunning formulations that address common issues individuals tend to face while applying makeup. Bringing together his 20 years of experience in dealing with makeup products, Mario Dedivanovic launched his very own makeup brand in 2020, which soon became a hit among beauty enthusiasts and celebrities alike because of its gorgeous formulas.

Fans claim the Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil shades are perfect for summer (Image via Instagram/@makeupbymario)

Netizens were thrilled to hear the beauty brand's newest product to be a cream blush that will act similar to the skin enhancer that many are a fan of. Fans went on to call it "the launch of the summer", emphasizing how the shades are absolutely "perfect for summer". Many even joked about how their bank accounts couldn't handle this purchase, but they would still add it to their cart, as the cream blusher sounds so good.

On the brand's website, Mario Dedivanovic describes Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil as,

"...a modern take on cream blush...luminous and sheer formula (that) melts onto the skin for a stunning, transparent veil of color that allows your natural complexion to shine through."

Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil will be launching on Thursday, May 25, at 12 pm EST. One can find the product on the Makeup by Mario and Sephora website, available in six different shades and retailing for $30.

"Such a beautiful shade range!" : Everything we know so far about Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil

Fans absolutely adored the shades the Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil has to offer. Many went on to state that they were "super excited to try these", claiming that the product will have the "best formula ever" if it has been formulated similar to the Makeup by Mario Skin Enhancer.

As for the shades, Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil will be available in six dreamy hues.

Barely Blushing is a beautiful shade that provides a natural touch of color to the cheeks.

Pinch Me Pink has a pale pink tint that will be perfect for a Barbie-core makeup look.

Just Peachy is a peachy coral hue that is perfect for the summer.

Perfect Pink is a cool-toned pink shade that will work well on individuals with a cool undertone.

Rose Crush is a rosy pink hue that will look gorgeous with a nude makeup look.

Berry Punch is a soft plum tint that provides a deeper color than the rest and would be perfect for a more dramatic makeup look.

Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil is a lightweight cream blush balm that is not as opaque as most of the cream blushes currently available in the market. The feature that makes it stand out from the rest is that it provides sheer coverage, ensuring one's natural skin shines through the makeup product.

The product aligns perfectly with Mario's own approach towards makeup, where he works on enhancing his client's natural beauty instead of trying to hide it. The formula is infused with hyaluronic acid to keep the skin plump and deeply hydrated, giving one beautiful dewy skin.

Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil leaves the skin with a stunning dewy finish using their pearlescent pigments, which are perfect for creating no-makeup makeup looks. The blush is non-comedogenic, ensuring individuals with acne-prone skin can also use the cream blush without any worries.

Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil will be available on the Makeup by Mario and Sephora website starting May 25, 2023. Although the product officially launches at 12 pm EST, they are already up for grabs on both websites for $30 only.

