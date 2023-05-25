Where to get ColourPop Cosmetics Smokin’ Hot mega palette? Release date, price, shades and more details explored

ColourPop Cosmetics offers some gorgeous eyeshadow palettes, and their ColourPop Cosmetics Smokin’ Hot mega palette will be released on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Perfect to achieve a summer makeup look, the palette comes with 30 different shades that consists of some beautiful browns, reds and golds.

The beauty brand already has 12 different palettes in their Mega Palette range, one of them even receiving a Best of Beauty award from Allure. ColourPop has always been known for their creative eyeshadow shades, so beauty enthusiasts can't wait to get their hands on the Smokin' Hot mega palette.

ColourPop Cosmetics Smokin’ Hot mega palette is unlike most palettes the brand has recently launched, as they are for an everyday look instead of a funky makeup look.

The ColourPop Cosmetics Smokin’ Hot mega palette will be available on the ColourPop website from May 25 onwards and will be retailing for $35. The palette will be launching at 10 am PST, and one can expect to find them soon on platforms like Ulta Beauty, Poshmark, and Walmart.

ColourPop Cosmetics Smokin’ Hot mega palette consists of beautiful warm brown, red and golden shades

As is the case with most ColourPop eyeshadow palettes, Smokin' Hot also comes with pressed powder cakes with different finishes to help create several eye makeup looks with one product.

All of their mega palettes come with 30 different shades, so it is no surprise ColourPop Cosmetics Smokin’ Hot mega palette comprises such a wide variety of colors in one palette. The shades that come with the Smokin' Hot palette are:

Sahara is a stunning silver glitter eyeshadow shade.

Death Valley is a shimmery golden-silver hybrid hue.

Molten is a golden glitter eyeshadow shade.

Total Stunner is a true golden shimmer eyeshadow.

Peach Margarita is a peachy orange matte shadow.

Gold Dipped is a chunky eye glitter that comes in a gorgeous golden hue.

Fire Sign is the same shade as Gold Dipped, but in a shimmer finish.

Get to It is a matte brown that would be perfect as a base.

Burning Up is a darker golden tint in a chunky glitter finish.

Paprika is a terracotta brown that leans more towards brown.

Sizzle is a striking terracotta tinted glitter eyeshadow.

Showstopper is a terracotta brown like Paprika, but leans more towards red instead.

Heat Wave is one tone lighter than Showstopper, perfect as a highlight if one uses the former shade for their cut crease.

Blazin' is a lighter version of Burning Up in the same chunky glitter finish.

Fiery is a beautiful orange shimmery shade.

Scorched is a golden glittery shade with a red undertone.

Extra Spicy is a beautiful nude orangish hue with a shimmery finish.

Unfazed is an earthy brown that applies on matte.

Chai Latte offers just what it says, coming in a nude brown that is reminiscent of a chai.

Like Lava is a stunning mauve pink with a glitter finish.

Habanero is a shimmer eyeshadow with an orangish brown shade.

Up in Flames is a true terracotta red with a matte finish.

Inferno is nothing what it sounds like, come in a sweet pink hued glitter tint.

Let it Burn is a brownish golden glitter eyeshadow.

Hot in Here is a more earthy variant of Up in Flames that also comes in a matte finish.

Extreme Heat is a pinkish brown tint in a glitter finish.

What a Babe is a beautiful dark brown in matte that will work perfectly as a base shade.

Java is a brown glitter eyeshadow.

Faint of Heart is a true brown hue with a matte finish.

Hot Chocolate comes in a dark chocolate shade that has a gorgeous matte finish.

ColourPop Cosmetics Smokin’ Hot mega palette comes with a healthy mix of mattes, metallics, shimmers, and glitters. This will ensure one can create any eye makeup look they want using this one product. The warm shades are perfect to rock during the summer and are reminiscent of the warm nude makeup that was popular about a decade back, which one can see coming back in trend.

The eyeshadow shades are highly pigmented and apply evenly due to their silky formula. The finely milled particles ensure the makeup doesn't feel too heavy on the skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines and creases over longer periods of wear. ColourPop Cosmetics Smokin’ Hot mega palette uses a formula that provides a beautiful soft focus effect to the eyelids, blending in smoothly for a seamless makeup application.

The ColourPop Cosmetics Smokin’ Hot mega palette will be retailing for $35 on the brand's website starting tomorrow, May 25. The burnt reds and rich browns will help one create stunning red-toned eyeshadow looks, perfectly matching the heat of the upcoming summer.

