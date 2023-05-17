Charlotte Tilbury will be launching the Charlotte Tilbury Summer of Lovegasm Collection on Thursday, May 18, and beauty enthusiasts can't wait to get their hands on the new products. The makeup collection will be coming with gorgeous new shades for crowd-favorites like Beauty Light Wand and Jewel Lips.

It will also consist of a classic that had been discontinued, the Glowgasm Face Palette in Lovegasm. The collection takes inspiration from their cult-favorite shade Pinkgasm and has the perfect shade of pink for a beautiful summer glow.

Charlotte Tilbury has already launched the products on her website, but you can get a discount if you purchase the bundle on Thursday, May 18.

Charlotte Tilbury Summer of Lovegasm Collection comes with the perfect shade of pink for a sunkissed look

The most anticipated product of the Charlotte Tilbury Summer of Lovegasm Collection is the Glowgasm Face Palette in Lovegasm, which retails for $75 individually on the brand's website. It is a bronzer, blush, and highlighter palette that one can use on their eyes and cheeks.

The makeup product helps with the complexion by providing the face with a healthy dose of color. The palette comes with four gorgeous shades: a beautiful pinkish shade for blush, a brown shade for bronzer and two blinding shades for highlighter, one being a quintessential golden and the other being a pinkish-bronze.

The shades are perfect to give one a beautiful summer glow, providing the face with a gorgeous sunkissed look. The product uses pearl pigments for the glow-from-within radiance, and silica and mica for silky smooth skin. It also consists of smoothing polymers for a blurring effect and glow gel for a highly pigmented makeup look.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm Sunset (Image via Charlotte Tilbury)

Tilbury's Beauty Light Wands went viral when they were first launched, and are now available in a brand new shade that takes inspiration from their bestseller, Pinkgasm. It lends the cheeks with a radiant rosy glow and retails for $42 individually on the Charlotte Tilbury website.

Charlotte Tilbury Summer of Lovegasm Collection's Pinkgasm Sunset is a rose pink hue that gives one a beautiful sunkissed glow, making it the perfect shade for the upcoming summer. Compared to Pinkgasm, this new shade has a deeper tone and is universally flattering for all skin tones.

What makes this product so popular is that it combines the blush and highlighter step in the makeup routine, thus making it a super efficient product when one is on-the-go. The lightweight formula glides smoothly on the skin and blends in seamlessly for a natural finish.

It not only gives one an illuminated effect, but also visibly lifts the high points of one's face to enhance the facial features. The beauty light wand that comes with Charlotte Tilbury Summer of Lovegasm Collection gives one a glow from within with the help of ingredients like soft focus silica, sensorial oils, oligomer gel, and lindera extract.

Charlotte Tilbury Pinkgasm Jewel Lips in Pinkgasm Sunset and Pinkgasm (Image via Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Summer of Lovegasm Collection also consists of the Jewel Lips Lip Gloss in Pinkgasm and Pinkgasm Sunset. These products are not only limited edition, but also exclusive to the brand's website. So one can grab them now for $32 or wait till May 18 to purchase the entire Summer of Lovegasm bundle for a discount.

The Jewel Lips lip glosses are hydrating and leave one with plump, juicy lips. Pinkgasm is a pearlescent pink and Pinkgasm Sunset is a shimmery rose pink, and both lip glosses come with a dazzling diamond finish. The gloss comes with the promise of seven hours of color payoff and leaves the lips softer than it was before application.

The entire Charlotte Tilbury Summer of Lovegasm Collection is available for a limited period only, so it would be best to grab the bundle while it is still in stock. One can sign up for the waitlist to not miss out on the collection once it launches, as Charlotte Tilbury products are known to sell out in no time.

