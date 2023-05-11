On May 9, 2023, Revolution Beauty took to Instagram to announce their most recent collaboration, the Revolution x Fortnite Collection. The skincare and makeup collection is massive, consisting of a whopping 26 different products.

The collection consists of everything one could need for skin prep and makeup. The packaging and shades follow the theme of three characters: Peely Banana, Supply Llama and Cuddle Team Leader. Yellow, violet, and pink, which are the characters' signature colors, can be seen reflected throughout the collection.

Additionally, the collection also comes with handy tools to make skincare and makeup application easier, like Peely Masking Brush and Peely Banana Sponge. It also offers two different makeup applicator trios, the Character Trio Brush Set and Character Trio Sponge Set, which come in the iconic yellow, violet and pink colors.

The Revolution x Fortnite Collection will be available on the Revolution Beauty website from May 19, 2023. One can also grab the products from Walmart from May 27 onwards.

With prices ranging from $4 to $12, the products will be exclusive to the brand's website and Walmart stores. The waitlist registration is already open, so one can sign up on their website today itself to not miss out on these products.

Revolution x Fortnite Collection consists of 26 different skincare and makeup products

The collection comes with a handy makeup bag that can easily store all your beauty essentials. The Cuddle Team Leader Cosmetic Bag has a hot pink shade to represent the character and is made of a fuzzy material for ultimate comfort.

Additionally, the Revolution x Fortnite Collection comes with a number of accessories and several tools that can help with skincare and makeup application. The ones that stand out the most are the Peely Masking Brush, Peely Masking Headband and Peely Banana Sponge.

The brush has googly eyes and a smile that is characteristic of Peely, and the sponge takes inspiration from the shape of the character. The headband is made of a soft, fuzzy material to avoid any tugging or pulling of hair while you do your skincare and makeup.

One will also find a brush set and a sponge set in the collection. Both of them come in a set of three and are color-coordinated to the characters. These will make your makeup applications much easier. The brush set features a blush brush, an eyeshadow brush, and an eyeliner brush. The sponges are available in one size only and can help you blend in your products effortlessly.

Revolution x Fortnite Collection (Image via Instagram/@trendmood1)

The collection also comes with a face pack, which is a pastel yellow-hued mud mask. One can use the masking brush to apply this product. As for skincare, the collection also consists of Peely Banana Lip Oil that one can use to deeply moisturize their lips while they have the mask on. The collection also comes with Llama Lip Swirl, which is a deeply hydrating lip mask.

For makeup, one must start with a primer for seamless makeup application. The collection has three different primers to choose from, and they leave the skin dewy and plump. The primers are also character-themed and come in yellow, pink and violet.

The Revolution x Fortnite Collection also consists of a standard face palette that consists of a contour, concealer and blush. Follow it up with the Peely Banana Light Baking Powder to prevent any smudging and creasing. Finally, top it all off with Peely Fixing Spray for your makeup to last all day long.

Revolution x Fortnite Collection (Image via Instagram/@trendmood1)

As for the lip makeup look, one can either use the Cuddle Team Leader Pink Shimmer Lip Gloss or the Supply Llama Lavender Shimmer Lip Gloss. Along with that, the collection comes with three different nail polishes.

Peely nail polish has a bright yellow shade and comes without any shimmer, Cuddle Team Leader comes in a beautiful pink with no shimmer and the Supply Llama nail polish has a gorgeous pastel lavender hue with the slightest hint of shimmer.

The Revolution x Fortnite Collection also has a water-activated liner palette. One can use the eyeliner brush from their brush set to apply this product. The eyeliner-pressed powder cakes have six different super vibrant colors that will amp up any eye makeup look.

Revolution x Fortnite Collection (Image via Instagram/@trendmood1)

The Revolution x Fortnite Collection will be offering three different eyeshadow palettes that come with fabulous shades that can help create all kinds of eye makeup looks.

The Peely palette has more neutral shades and can be used on an everyday basis. Cuddle Team Leader palette has beautiful pinks for a rosy-hued eye makeup look. However, the Supply Llama palette has the most unique blue-tinted shades and can help one create fun, vibrant eye makeup looks.

An eye makeup look wouldn't be complete without dramatic lashes. The Revolution x Fortnite Collection comes with three different mascara variants. They are all available in black, but feature different wand shapes to cater to everyone's needs. Peely mascara has a classic straight wand, Cuddle Team Leader mascara has a slightly curved wand and Supply Llama mascara has super fine bristles for precise application.

One can grab these products from the Revolution Beauty website from May 19 onwards or from their nearest Walmart from May 27 onwards.

