Where to get Lisa Eldridge's first-ever skincare line? Price, Product details, formulation and more explored

Lisa Eldridge is well-known for her fresh makeup looks, and the makeup artist recently launched her first-ever skincare line. She has previously launched some amazing products that many celebrities swear by and her skincare launch came as a pleasant surprise to all.

She launched a cleanser that is supposed to help take off all the makeup and a mist spray that keeps the face fresh throughout the day.

Along with that, the skincare line also includes an exfoliating cloth that can help slough away all the dead skin cells and leave one with smooth, glowing skin for an effortless makeup application.

On her website, Eldridge talks about her new skincare range, saying:

"In my career, I’m known for creating the most beautiful, fresh and vibrant complexions so when it came to formulating my first skincare range, every single ingredient had to earn its place and really deliver outstanding results."

Lisa Eldridge states how these skincare products have been in the making for quite some time and have finally launched for everyone to enjoy. Her skincare range launched on April 23, 2023 and is up for grabs on her website. One can get the Cleansing Duo for $55 and the individual products range between $12-49.

Cleanser, mist and exfoliating cloth: Lisa Eldridge's first-ever skincare line consists of skincare essentials for a smooth makeup application

As of now, Lisa Eldridge's skincare range consists of two products: Skin Enhancing Treatment Cleanser and Skin and Makeup Enhancing Mist. It also comes with the Luxuriously Gentle Cleansing & Exfoliating Cloth, which helps cleanse the face thoroughly.

The cleanser has a balm-like consistency that helps remove every trace of makeup gently from the face. The product has a 3-in-1 formula that can be used as a cleanser, face mask and facial massage treatment as it has a balm-like consistency.

The cleanser starts off as a balm and after massaging it in the palms, it melts into a luxurious oil that glides on smoothly. Upon adding water, the formula emulsifies beautifully to transform into a milky texture that helps remove all the makeup and grime.

The cleanser can remove the most stubborn waterproof makeup and washes away waterproof sunscreen as well for blemish-free skin. Being of a balm consistency, it leaves the skin plump and hydrated.

Lisa Eldridge's mist has multiple functions to it. One can use it to re-hydrate skin after cleansing or use it to set their makeup as well. The skin-loving ingredients ensure the skin stays hydrated throughout the day and the FILMEXEL helps the makeup look more skin-like and last for a longer time.

Along with this, the makeup artist's skincare line also comes with a cleansing cloth that gently exfoliates the skin. It is a dual-sided cloth, with different sides serving different purposes.

The microfiber side is meant for regular cleansing and can even be used around the delicate eye area. The muslin side is for exfoliation that deeply cleanses and gently exfoliates the skin when paired with Lisa Eldridge's cleanser.

The entire skincare range is available on the makeup artist's website and one can purchase the Cleansing Duo, consisting of cleanser and exfoliating cloth, for $55. The cleanser individually retails for $49 and the cleansing cloth retails for $12. Lisa Eldridge's mist retails for $42 and can only be bought individually.

