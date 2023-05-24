Where to get Supergoop! Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 Hydrating Lipstick? Release date, price, shades and more explored

Supergoop! sunscreens are well-known in the beauty community and the brand is about to launch their first-ever makeup product, the Supergoop! Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 Hydrating Lipstick. This will be their very first product that can be categorized as makeup, marking a new direction the beauty brand could expand into in the near future.

Supergoop has been in the industry since 2005, providing the beauty market with some of the best sunscreens. They are well-known for their innovative formulas, containing clean and effective ingredients that are safe for all skin types. The lips being one of the most sun-sensitive areas of the body, the lipstick provides sun protection while allowing one to enjoy wearing makeup.

The lipstick fits right in with the beauty brand's line of products, as their sunscreens boast a super hydrating formula that works perfectly for both summer and winter. With a whopping SPF 30, one can be assured that their lips will stay hydrated and well-protected from the harsh UV rays.

The Supergoop! Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 Hydrating Lipstick will be available on the Sephora app from May 25, 2023. One can expect to see the lip product on the Supergoop! and Sephora websites in a few weeks' time. The lipstick will be retailing for $24 and one should grab them while they are still in stock, as Supergoop! products are known to sell out quite quickly.

With summer right around the corner, one can anticipate beach days and pool parties. Supergoop! Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 Hydrating Lipstick is the perfect product to add to your handbag, as it provides a healthy dose of color to your lips while also protecting them from the sun.

The lipstick has a highly buildable formula with a great color pay-off that one can use for bold lip makeup looks. It has a hydrating formula, as is common with most Supergoop! products, keeping the lips protected from both dryness and sun damage. Since it uses mineral filters, individuals with sensitive skin can also use this lipstick.

Supergoop! Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 Hydrating Lipstick has a peppermint flavor to provide the lips with a cooling effect on hot and humid days, making it the perfect lip product for the upcoming summer. The lipstick starts off as a soft tint, making it great for natural makeup looks as well.

The Supergoop! Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 Hydrating Lipstick comes in five gorgeous shades, but only four of them will be available on the Sephora app.

Hey Y'all is a beautiful summery coral tint that will look perfect during the summer season.

Obsessed is a bright fuschia pink that is fun and frolicky, perfect for an everyday bright lip makeup look.

High Five is a gorgeous earthy warm terracotta that will work well for a nude lip.

Lucky Me is a nude rosy pink shade that adds a hint of color to the lips while keeping it neutral.

Love You More is a dark raisin plum hue that is great for a dark-hued nude lip look.

Besides Hey Y'all, all the other shades will be available for purchase on the Sephora app tomorrow onwards. Hey Y'all is an online exclusive that will only be available on the Supergoop! website. Although the brand hasn't revealed when they will be launching Supergoop! Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 Hydrating Lipstick on their website, one can sign up for the waitlist right now and they will drop a reminder once the product is available.

Supergoop! Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 Hydrating Lipstick comes with the goodness of mango, shea, and murumuru butters to provide the lips with deep moisturization. The product also consists of plant-derived oils and natural peptides to keep the lips hydrated and plump. For sun protection, the formula uses 17.5% zinc oxide which will help prevent damage caused due to environmental factors.

Supergoop! Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 Hydrating Lipstick will be launching on the Sephora app tomorrow, May 25, and will be available in four different shades for $24.

