3 new Tarte Cosmetics launches of May 2023

With summer just around the corner, it is time to stock up on beauty products that will have you beach-ready in no time, and Tarte Cosmetics has recently launched three products that are perfect for a summer getaway.

Whether it be their pH-powered formulas or their self-tanning drops, the beauty products can help you achieve the beautiful sun-kissed look that people tends to have after enjoying some time away on a glorious tropical island.

Blush, lip balm, and self-tanning drops: Tarte Cosmetics has launched three new products that got you covered for this summer

1) Tarte Maracuja Juicy Shift Blush

Tarte Cosmetics' Maracuja line was an instant hit with its users and with its Maracuja Juicy Lip & Cheek Shift getting so much love from their fans, the beauty brand recently launched the Maracuja Juicy Shift Blush. It is a pH-powered cream blush that transforms into a pretty pink shade depending on your skin's natural pH.

The concept behind pH-powered formulas is that the blush looks different on different individuals, ensuring everyone has a custom shade that best fits them. The juicy blush beautifully blends into the skin to give one a natural finish, and the brand claims it can retain the color for up to 12 hours.

As the name suggests, the product uses the goodness of maracuja oil to give one firmer, brighter, and smoother-looking skin. In addition, it consists of skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, goji, acai, acerola, tropical fruit extracts, and vitamin E. The ingredients work together to help one achieve plump cheeks with a youthful glow.

Maracuja Juicy Shift Blush comes in four different shades and retails for $30 on the Tarte Cosmetics website.

2) Tarte Maracuja Juicy Shift

Much like the blush, Tarte Cosmetics Maracuja Juicy Shift is a pH-powered lip balm that is a successor to the brand's bestsellers Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm and Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump. The new product combines the lip balm and lip plump's actions with a pH-powered formula to bring together a product that can do it all.

The pH-powered plumping gloss balm turns into a custom pink upon coming in contact with your skin. The all-in-one product comes in many different tropical fruit flavors, expanding on the theme of a summer getaway. The balm applies with a slight tint of the shade that comes with the flavor, but you don't need to worry as it will soon transform into a custom pink lip shade.

The dose of color provided by the product is long-lasting, and you can expect a stained glass finish due to its ultra-shine formula. The product uses maracuja oil and hyaluronic acid for super smooth, plump lips while also helping with the appearance of lip lines. It comes with a mix of different tropical fruits' extracts to keep the lips nice and juicy.

Maracuja Juicy Shift comes in nine different flavors and retails for $24 on the Tarte Cosmetics website.

3) Tarte Park Ave Princess Gradual Self-Tanning Drops

When someone thinks of summer, tanning is a must to look beach-ready anytime. However, with the rising concern of skin damage caused due to sun tanning, many beauty brands have started offering alternatives to achieve a bronzed-up look. While one can use a regular self-tanner cream all over their body, this product is better suited for the facial skin, as it comes with skincare benefits.

The formula is infused with algae, glycerin, castor oil, and aloe leaf extract to deeply moisturize the skin while also soothing any skin irritations. The best part about Tarte Park Ave Princess Gradual Self-Tanning Drops is that it helps color correct uneven skin tones and has a delicious coconut scent to it.

It is a mess-free product with which one doesn't have to worry about ruining their pillows or clothes, leaving behind a streak-free tan that will last for days. The brand recommends using 2-5 drops for a hint of glow and 6-10 drops if you wants a fully bronzed-up look.

Park Ave Princess Gradual Self-Tanning Drops retails for $39 on the Tarte Cosmetics website.

Poll : 0 votes