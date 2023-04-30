3 upcoming beauty product launches of May 2023, including Huda Beauty Lip Blush

With hot and humid days quickly approaching, most beauty products launching in May 2023 are summer-friendly. Liquid blushes that are transfer-proof and cheek stains that will not budge, May's makeup launches are long-lasting and sweatproof.

With the ongoing trend being skin-friendly makeup, beauty launches are seeing an increase in makeup products that come with skin-loving ingredients. With skincare and makeup combined, one doesn't have to compromise on their skin health anymore.

Along with that, May also has some much-anticipated beachy fragrances in the plans. Summer and the beach go hand in hand, and nothing makes it more perfect than a tropical-themed perfume collection that one can spritz on their beach vacation.

Huda Beauty, NARS Cosmetics and Sol de Janeiro: Beauty products launching in the coming month

1) NARS Cosmetics Afterglow Liquid Blush

NARS Cosmetics will be launching a new liquid blush in May and beauty enthusiasts can't wait to get their hands on it. NARS Cosmetics Afterglow Liquid Blush has a lightweight formula with skin-loving ingredients that gives the cheeks a beautiful natural flush.

The blush has a gorgeous skin-like finish and a buildable formula, so one can even use it for glam makeup looks. In addition, it is transfer-proof and blends effortlessly into the skin. It provides over eight hours of hydration and gives one healthy-looking skin.

NARS Cosmetics Afterglow Liquid Blush will be available in five different shades.

Orgasm will be a peachy pink shade with a golden shimmer.

Behave will be a beautiful mauve pink hue.

Dolce Vita will be coming in a dusty rose tint.

Wanderlust will have a nice soft lilac shade.

Insatiable will be a bold deep plum hue.

Brazen will have a coral peach tint that will work beautifully with a no-makeup makeup look.

The beauty product will be available on the Sephora app from May 15 and on the website and stores from May 16 onwards for $32.

2) Sol de Janeiro Limited Edition Perfume Mists

Sol de Janeiro Limited Edition Perfume Mists come in three different variants: Bikini Season, When in Rio, and Do Not Disturb.

Bikini Season has a tropical, fruity fragrance that is warm and spicy. It uses the notes of guava nectar, sunlit orchid, and vanilla cloud. When in Rio’s warm floral scent uses wild bergamot, twilight jasmine, and vanilla amber for its fragrance. Do Not Disturb has a floral musky fragrance that is warm and spicy and is brought about with the use of mimosa flowers and nude musk.

The beauty product will be available for $24 on Sol de Janeiro's website from May 2 onwards.

3) Huda Beauty Lip Blush

Cheek stains are a new innovation in the beauty industry that everybody can't get enough of. Huda Beauty Lip Blush is a cheek and lip stain that is comfortable to wear for longer periods and is extremely hydrating.

Unlike lip stains and cheek stains, this product is formulated to be used on both lips and cheeks. The brand claims the beauty product is kiss-proof and lasts for over eight hours. The lip and cheek stain will be available in five different shades: Peachy Kiss, Apricot Kiss, Coral Kiss, Rosy Kiss, and Berry Kiss.

The beauty product will be available on Huda Beauty's website from May 9 onwards.

One can anticipate more beauty products that will be summer-friendly in May 2023. With cloud skin and matte makeup seeing a comeback, beauty brands are looking to launch more powder products and mattifying formulas.

However, unlike matte makeup products from before, the new beauty product launches are seeing an in-flow of matte formulas that sit comfortably on the skin without making the makeup look cakey.

