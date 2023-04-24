Where to get Kylie Cosmetics' new bullet lipsticks? Release date, shades explored

Kylie Cosmetics' new bullet lipstick comes at a co-incident time when the beauty industry is seeing a shift in preference from liquid lipstick back to bullet lipstick. Owner Kylie Jenner is known for her amazing lip product formulations, so fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of her newest lipstick.

With crème lipsticks seeing a comeback in the beauty industry, this is the perfect time for the 25-year-old to launch a bullet lipstick of her own that features a creamy formula. However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's brand is best-known for their matte formulas, so she is launching the product in both finishes to cater to everyone's needs.

Kylie Cosmetics' new bullet lipstick will be available on the brand's website from April 26, 2023. Prices are yet to be announced, but they will be available in 24 gorgeous shades in both crème and matte finish.

Kylie Cosmetics' new bullet lipstick: All we know so far

Kylie Cosmetics' new bullet lipstick will be available in 24 different shades. The shades are available in a mix of crème and matte finish, so there is something for everybody.

The new Kylie Cosmetics Crème Bullet Lipstick will be available in 12 shades, which are:

In my bag

Been a minute

Cooler in person

Nowhere 2 go

Not sorry

Better late than never

One for the books

Just livin' life

If looks could kill

Talk is cheap

The girl in red

The 12 new Kylie Cosmetics Matte Bullet Lipstick shades are:

Work mode

Here for it

Kylie

Koko K

Up to no good

You could never

Irreplaceable

Summer somewhere

Blushing babe

Rendezvous

Fire sign

An apple a day

According to Jenner, the focal point of this launch is to push forward the notion that lipstick is comfortable to wear over long periods. With beauty enthusiasts leaning towards bullet lipstick over liquid formulas, it was a no-brainer that Kylie Cosmetics will be launching a bullet lipstick range of its own.

The brand claims that its matte formulas won't be overly drying as they are infused with hyaluronic acid to provide long-lasting hydration. The lipstick is meant to provide deep hydration to the lips for up to eight hours, ensuring it does not leave your lips dry and chapped as regular matte lipsticks tend to do.

The formula is weightless and the brand claims it will feel like one has nothing on their lips. The matte formulation is meant to have a silky application that easily glides on the lips and leaves behind a soft-matte finish that has a blurring effect to help with the appearance of fine lines.

Kylie Cosmetics' new bullet creamy formulation lipstick is meant to provide high pigment to the lips, ensuring good coverage with one swipe. They too have a weightless formula that glides smoothly on the lips.

Crème lipstick tends to feather into the fine lines of the lips, emphasizing their appearance on the lips and not giving a smooth lip makeup look. However, Kylie Cosmetics' new bullet lipstick boasts a creamy formulation that does not set in the fine lines and gives the pout a seamless, smooth feel.

The beauty brand hasn't revealed the price Kylie Cosmetics' new bullet lipstick will be launching for. However, one will soon know as the upcoming product is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, April 26, on the brand's website.

It will also be available to buy on trusted beauty platforms like Ulta Beauty, Macy's, Nordstrom, Walmart, Harrods, and Poshmark soon after.

