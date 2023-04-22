Where to get Glossier's opaque lipstick? Release date, price, shades and more explored

Glossier is well-known for its makeup products that give one a skin-like finish. Glossier's opaque lipstick, G Suit, is going to be their first-ever high-pigment, opaque lip product. This marks a milestone for the beauty brand, as it will be their first time dabbling with makeup that can help one achieve a full glam look.

When one thinks of 'no-makeup' makeup, Glossier is one of the first brands that comes to mind. Their makeup products give a stunning glow to the skin, containing skin-loving ingredients and giving one comfortable long-term wear.

The brand recently teased their newest makeup product on Instagram by sharing a snapshot of the moodboards that inspired Glossier's opaque lipstick. It took them three years to perfect the formulation and it is finally here for everyone to enjoy.

G Suit will be launching on their website on April 25 and will be available on Sephora from May 5, 2023. The lip product retails for $22 and will be available at the beauty brand's stores as well.

"We want this color palette to empower the wearer": All we know about Glossier's opaque lipstick, G Suit, so far

Glossier's opaque lipstick will be available in nine different shades and Pilot will be exclusive to Glossier's website and stores.

Curve is a dusty mauve shade.

Drive has a beautiful warm brown hue.

Flip gives the lips a warm pink tint.

Jet is a blue-toned red.

Lane offers a natural brown color.

Pilot is a bright pink shade.

Shift comes in a deep burgundy tint.

Strike gives a burnt orangish red hue.

Tempo tints the lips a fuschia berry shade.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Glossier's CMO Kleo Mack said,

"We created shades that felt robust, vigorous, and inspired by movement. We want this color palette to empower the wearer to stand out and reach their full potential, in one full swipe."

Glossier's opaque lipstick comes in its signature pink packaging. However, at the bottom of the tube, there is a section that is left clear to identify the shade one is using.

Doe-foot applicators are the latest innovation in the beauty industry and more and more brands are incorporating this tool into their tube packaging for easier application. Glossier has joined the doe-foot applicator team, which makes it easier to apply G Suit to the lips.

With the product being highly pigmented and opaque, it can be used for full glam looks and one can easily get a bold lip makeup look with this. However, if one wants a softer look, all they need to do is blend it out using their fingers and it shall give a soft focus tint to the lips.

Glossier's opaque lipstick comes in a creamy formula and is infused with shea butter and black raspberry oil to keep the lips moisturized throughout the day. The formula uses rose wax silica for the blurring effect and orchid complex for the smooth glide on the lips.

G Suit will be available on Glossier's website and stores from April 25, 2023, for $22. You can find them at your nearest Sephora or on their website from May 5, 2023, onwards. G Suit was formulated to best suit the wearer, allowing one to wear a bold lip anywhere they wanted. This is a lip product one must have in their vanity for the days they want to rock a bold lip makeup look.

Poll : 0 votes